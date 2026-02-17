Bucs, Jags prep for regionals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam

The next step of the high school basketball playoffs has arrived.

The Hoover boys and girls, and Spain Park boys will take to the court next in the opening round of the regional tournaments.

Spain Park (22-11) will play in Montgomery as part of the Class 6A Central Regional Tournament at Alabama State University. The Jags play against McAdory on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Jags finished as the runner-up in the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament, but took to the road and knocked off Paul Bryant in the sub-regional round.

The Jags are back in the regional tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season. A Spain Park win will have the Jags facing either Pelham or Calera in the regional final next Wednesday as well.

Hoover’s boys and girls are playing in the Class 7A Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State University, looking to continue on the road toward another state championship.

Hoover’s girls play Sparkman on Monday at noon, with Hoover’s boys taking on Huntsville. The Lady Bucs are 31-1 on the year, having won 31 straight after dropping their first game of the season. Hoover’s boys have been up and down this season, but the Bucs are looking to get things rolling in the postseason. They enter regionals with a 22-10 record.

The 7A regional finals will be next Wednesday.