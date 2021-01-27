Bucs, Jags place 4 each on all-state team

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover wide receiver RJ Hamilton (80) turns upfield after a reception during a game between Hoover and Sparkman on Nov. 6 at the Hoover Met. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Spain Park’s Drake Tabor (22) kicks off during a game between Spain Park and Huntsville on Aug. 20 at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. Prev Next

Following the 2020 high school football season, Hoover and Spain Park each had four individuals recognized for putting together stellar seasons on the gridiron.

Hoover put together an 11-2 season, nothing at which to scoff, but it was the third consecutive season the Bucs have had their season pre-maturely cut short in the Class 7A semifinals by burgeoning rival Thompson. The Warriors went on to win the state championship over Auburn in an improbable finish that was featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Spain Park bookended its season with victories but finished 4-6 and failed to make the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Not to be lost in the final record, however, is the fact the Jags put one of the state’s most prolific offenses on the field each Friday night.

Hoover’s offense was extremely productive as well, with leading receiver RJ Hamilton being named to the first team of the 7A all-state squad. Hamilton, a sophomore, has emerged as a star despite his young age. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on 53 catches, finishing with 1,063 receiving yards on the year. He also caught nine touchdown passes and added another on a 96-yard kickoff return.

Senior receiver Malik Thomas also put together a prolific season for the Bucs, as the senior capped off his career with a season of 47 catches, 724 yards and 10 touchdowns to make the second team. Thomas is a 6-foot-3,200-pound receiver that will play his college ball at Alabama A&M.

Also earning second-team honors was linebacker Marcus Williams, one of the unquestioned leaders of the Bucs defense. He was a disruptive force in many ways throughout the year, as he contributed 52 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions. He also broke up five passes, caused two fumbles (and recovered one) and blocked a punt.

Hoover center Nick Paradise was also named honorable mention, as he helped pave the way for a strong running game featuring the likes of Dylan Pauley and Jaylen Taylor and protecting quarterback Josh Lundy.

Spain Park had two players named to the second team, beginning with wide receiver Cooper Kelley. Kelley was a steady force throughout his Jags career and caught 53 passes for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final campaign. He started for three years and averaged nearly 19 yards per catch throughout his career.

Kicker Drake Tabor was also named to the second team for his consistent efforts. He has signed to play college ball at the University of St. Thomas after three years kicking for Spain Park. In 2020, Tabor made 37-of-42 extra point attempts and connected on 3-of-5 field goal attempts with a long of 42 yards.

Quarterback Bennett Meredith and receiver Jaylen Ward were named honorable mention for their efforts in leading the Jags’ explosive offense. As a first-year starter, Meredith put up eye-popping numbers, passing for 3,106 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also added three rushing touchdowns to his ledger.

Ward, a dynamic junior, caught 74 passes for 876 yards and five touchdowns. He has already received interest from high-level schools and possesses multiple Power 5 offers.