Bucs, Jags on all-state teams

× Expand David Leong Spain Park head coach Will Smith watches from the 3rd base line during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Hoover and Spain Park high schools combined to place several players on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state teams this spring in both baseball and softball.

On the baseball side, Hoover senior Will Adams earned Class 7A Player of the Year and Mr. Baseball honors after getting on base at a .643 clip while slugging 13 home runs with 52 runs batted in. Spain Park head coach Will Smith was named Class 6A Coach of the Year after leading the Jags to the Class 6A state finals.

Spain Park junior Connor Greb and senior Joe Cross both earned first-team honors in Class 6A baseball. Greb hit .393 with a .500 on-base percentage, five home runs and 39 RBIs. Cross hit .382 with 36 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. Junior Evan Taylor also earned first-team recognition at designated hitter after hitting .356 with four home runs and 45 RBIs in 40 games for the Jaguars.

Senior pitcher Hudson Franks and senior infielder Rhys Jones both earned second-team honors. Franks went 6-2 with a 0.89 earned run average and 42 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. Jones hit .415 with a .517 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Junior pitcher Houston Holmes received honorable mention after going 8-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 innings.

On the softball side, Spain Park junior Abby King earned second-team honors in Class 6A at utility after hitting .389 with 13 home runs and 44 runs batted in. Hoover sophomore Claire Carver received honorable mention in Class 7A after hitting .423 with two home runs and 26 RBIs.