Bucs, Jags look to finish strong

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover linebacker Trey Sanders (6) celebrates a sack on the IMG punter during a game between Hoover High School and IMG on Aug. 22 at the Hoover Met.

The second half of the high school football regular season gets crammed into the month of October, with five Fridays on the calendar for teams to either jockey for playoff position or play out the string on an ultimately disappointing campaign.

Hoover and Spain Park will look for the former to be the case, as they hope October sets them up for a strong playoff run.

Hoover

Oct. 3 at Oak Mountain

Hoover begins October with its third straight road game, heading to Oak Mountain. The Bucs have never lost to the Eagles in 23 prior meetings, although Oak Mountain hung around before Hoover prevailed 28-10 last fall. The Eagles jumped from one win to four wins last year, so perhaps they are on the upswing.

Oct. 9 vs. Tuscaloosa County

The Bucs return home for the first time in nearly a month for a Thursday night showdown against region foe Tuscaloosa County. Hoover has won 14 straight games in the series and ran away with a 56-6 win last fall. Cris Bell, who coached at Oak Mountain from 2012-2020, is back in the region at Tuscaloosa County.

Oct. 17 vs. Thompson

Hoover and Thompson have turned into two of the state’s biggest rivals over the last decade. This game could be one that decides Region 3 like it has so many times before. The Bucs earned a thrilling 27-26 overtime victory in last year’s contest, and have won three of the last four regular season meetings between the two.

Oct. 24 at Vestavia Hills

Hoover closes out the regular season against its oldest rival, Vestavia Hills. The Bucs have owned the series in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings, including a 38-20 win last fall. This will be the Bucs’ final regular season game.

Oct. 31: Open

Hoover takes a breather following 10 games in 10 weeks, and hopes that the week provides a little space before a playoff run.

Spain Park

Expand Photo By Zach Irvine Spain Park’s Nic Hendrix (64) and JD Thompson (14) celebrate a touchdown during game between Spain Park and Sparkman on Aug. 22 at Sparkman High School.

Oct. 3 vs. Pelham

Spain Park returns to region play to begin the month at home against Pelham. The teams have played each of the last three years, with the Jags dominating each contest. Ross Newton is the new coach at Pelham this fall, so it remains to be seen what the Panthers will look like on the field.

Oct. 10 at Chelsea

The Jags take to the road to face Chelsea next, looking for a repeat performance from last fall. In that game, Spain Park made a mockery of the Under the Lights Game of the Week, dominating and winning 31-3 to send the Hornets to their first loss of the year.

Oct. 17 at Calera

Spain Park will take its final road trip of the regular season to Calera. The Jags had no trouble last year, defeating the Eagles 42-7, and have won this matchup the last three years. Scott Rials enters his second year at Calera, looking to improve upon last year’s 3-7 mark.

Oct. 24 vs. Chilton County

Last year’s meeting between Spain Park and Chilton County was the first between the two programs, with Spain Park cruising to a 37-6 victory. Chilton County is now on its fourth head coach in the last five years, after hiring Merritt Bowden. Bowden has plenty of experience in the coaching ranks, with experience in Alabama high school ball in addition to some time coaching in the Canadian Football League.

Oct. 30 vs. Gardendale

Spain Park wraps up the regular season on a Thursday night, hosting Gardendale. The Rockets are typically a solid 6A program and are also under new leadership, with Eric Firestone taking over this year. Last fall, Spain Park won this matchup 35-12.