Bucs, Jags finish cross-country season at state meet

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Spain Park’s Mackenzie Culpepper qualified for state as an individual and finished 14th with a time of 19:16.69.

The Hoover and Spain Park high school cross-country teams wrapped up their seasons at the Class 7A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 10, at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. Both Hoover teams placed sixth overall, while Spain Park had a few competitors as individuals.

For the Hoover boys, three racers came home in the top 30. Drew Kilgore (24th, 16:25.1), Will Couch (26th, 16:27.41) and Lane Tincher (28th, 16:28.25) all finished close together. Also running were Owen Marquardt (31st, 16:30), John Michael Williamson (47th, 16:56), Brody Church (64th, 17:17), Jacob Villani (96th, 17:46), Kyle Epperson (111th, 17:59) and Sam Rigsby (123rd, 18:17).

For Hoover’s girls, Emma Langley paced the team, as she finished 18th overall with a time of 19:24.65. Erin Cannon (35th, 20:13) and Anna Caroline Knight (37th, 20:14) were the next two finishers, followed by Haley Stallworth (42nd, 20:24), Reagan Hendricks (43rd, 20:25), Alyssa Halcomb (46th, 20:29), Abbi Pearman (57th, 20:48), Anna Kay Clark (72nd, 21:14), Lauren Wallace (90th, 21:50) and Grace Sears (92nd, 21:52).

Mackenzie Culpepper was the top performer for Spain Park, as she finished 14th with a time of 19:16.69. Holland Lidikay (45th, 20:27) and Lyric Bryant (68th, 21:07) also competed in the girls race, while Jacob Warner (23rd, 16:24.63) ran in the boys event.

Hoover’s girls finished third and the boys finished fourth at the Section 3 meet held at Hewitt-Trussville High School the week prior. The top four teams qualified for the state meet.