Bucs, Jags enter baseball season with high hopes

× Expand Staff photo. Hoover’s Robby Ashford (29) bats during a game against Buckhorn last season. Ashford will be a key part of the Bucs’ outfield this spring.

The 2019 high school baseball season has officially arrived. Teams across the state were permitted to begin games on Monday, Feb. 18, with both Hoover and Spain Park playing doubleheaders on President’s Day to get the season underway.

BUCS REPLACE INNINGS ON MOUND

The Hoover baseball team was unable to advance past the first round of the Class 7A playoffs in 2018, a step down from the state championship run the Bucs put together in 2017. That fact alone doesn’t tell the whole story, though, for a Bucs team that compiled a 35-10 record.

In last year’s first round, Hoover ran into Hewitt-Trussville in a series that easily could’ve decided the champion. Hewitt won the series in three games, rallying to win the second and third games after falling in the first one, before eventually finishing as the runner-up to Auburn.

In order to post another strong season this spring, Hoover will have to replace roughly 85 percent of its innings on the mound from a year ago. Daniel Swatek and Cole Baker are the top two returning pitchers, and the Bucs are counting on both stepping into key roles on the pitching staff.

For head coach Adam Moseley, a solid baseball team is built up the middle, with the best teams being strong at the catcher, pitcher, middle infield and center field positions. He believes the Bucs have the right pieces in place to fill those critical spots. Peyton Wilson is back at catcher; Lawrence Hammonds, Jack Henry Milligan and Trey Harry should see time at second base and shortstop; and Robby Ashford and Kole Roberts are two options in center field.

Throw in the leadership from the likes of Jesse Kelley and Brooks Brymer, both football players that bring a winning mentality to the dugout, and Moseley likes what he has.

“It’s a gritty group of fighters,” he said.

JAGS HOPE FOR HEALTHY SEASON

Spain Park was bitten by the injury bug last season, to put it mildly.

Within the first week, both of the Jags’ starting middle infielders, John Poist and Lane Willis, were out with injuries.

This year, the Jags are hoping to get healthy campaigns from both of those guys, along with their other three seniors: pitcher Will May, catcher Braden McNees and infielder Colby Mills. That’s the lowest number of seniors head coach Will Smith has had in his time at Spain Park, but he’s confident in that group.

“Our two captains this year are John and Lane,” Smith said. “It starts with those guys. The leadership they exhibit will go a long way in how well we do.”

Spain Park has two other starters returning in Adam Wygle and Samford commit Colton Ledbetter, who burst onto the scene last season. The Jags lost their top two starting pitchers from 2018, but Smith said there are several guys with the chance to do well.

“We don’t have a dominant guy, but there is depth,” he said.

The Jags are in Class 7A, Area 6, with Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville, all three teams that Smith said could easily be top five in the class.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “On the other side, it’s exciting, because it’s challenging as well.”