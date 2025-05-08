Bucs, Jags end season at regionals

× 1 of 3 Expand Kyle Parmley East Regional Softball Hoover's Haley Westhoven (10) pitches during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 7, 2025, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 3 Expand Kyle Parmley East Regional Softball Hoover's Lindsey Weshoven (20) encourages Haley Westhoven (10) during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 7, 2025, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 3 Expand Kyle Parmley East Regional Softball Hoover's Cheyenne Conner (2) hits the ball during an East Regional game on Tuesday, May 7, 2025, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

Softball season ended a little early than hoped for the Hoover and Spain Park high school programs.

Both the Bucs and Jags were among the top teams in their classifications for much of the season, but a tough slate in the regional tournaments marked the end of the road for both teams.

After winning the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament, Hoover took to the Class 7A East Regional in Albertville on Tuesday. The Bucs fell to Tuscaloosa County 4-3 in the first game of the tournament. Tuscaloosa County broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the fifth inning and held on for the rest of the way. In that game, Reagan Lawson had three hits from the leadoff spot. Lindsey Westhoven and Mollie Hanson each had runs batted in from the middle of the order as well.

Haley Westhoven pitched in relief that game and helped stabilize the game after a tough start. She threw six innings, allowing only an unearned run on four hits in six innings.

Hoover was defeated by Thompson 5-2 in the second game. Haley Westhoven kept the Bucs in that game as well, throwing the complete seven innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits.

Lindsey and Haley Westhoven are the two seniors for this year's Hoover team, which put together a 26-16 record. The twins will be heading to play at the University of North Alabama next year.

Spain Park competed in the Class 6A Central Regional in Montgomery over Wednesday and Thursday.

The Jags began the tournament with a 5-1 win over Chilton County. Jaley Young had a double and drove in a run, with Charlee Bennett, Jordan Weiner, Klara Thompson and Abby King all had an RBI each as well.

Young pitched a great game for the Jags as well, allowing an unearned run on two hits in her seven-inning complete game. She struck out seven in the dominant performance.

Spain Park lost a tough one to Brookwood, 2-1, after that, as Brookwood plated the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. Thompson drove in the Jags' lone run, while Maxie Provost and Young combined for a strong pitching performance. Provost allowed an unearned run over five innings, with Young throwing the final two frames.

The Jags were eliminated in the first game of Thursday with a 6-4 loss to Calera. Bennett hit a triple and Chloe Wade doubled for the team's two extra base hits. Reagan Roberts knocked in a pair of runs, while Thompson and King each knocked in a run. Morgan Bryant finished with two hits. Young struck out seven in four innings of relief.

Spain Park finished the year with a record of 25-23-2.