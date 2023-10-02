Bucs, Jags celebrate Volleyball Day with competitive match

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. The Jags celebrate a point as they face the Bucs in a match at Spain Park High School on Sept. 12. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Addison Bentley (3) sets up the ball for Sydnie Broom (15). × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. The Bucs celebrate after scoring a point as they face the Jags. Prev Next

The city of Hoover officially recognized Sept. 12, 2023, as Volleyball Day. Hoover and Spain Park high schools squared off that evening at Spain Park in a highly competitive match.

Hoover took the match in five sets, winning 21-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 15-6.

Prior to the match, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato read a proclamation recognizing Hoover coach Amanda Wood and Spain Park coach Kellye Bowen, as they lead two of the top volleyball programs in Alabama. Several other dignitaries from the city were also in attendance.

