Bucs, Jags begin region play with high hopes

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover’s Jeremiah Tabb (2) runs the ball after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Fairhope High School in November 2024 at the Hoover Met.

High school football hits its stride in September as region play begins for Hoover and Spain Park. Here’s a look at what the Bucs and Jags have ahead of them this month.

Hoover

Sept. 5 vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Hoover opens Class 7A, Region 3 play at home against Hillcrest. The Bucs had no trouble with the Patriots last year, winning 35-6. Hillcrest is looking for a bounceback year after missing the playoffs for only the second time since 2006.

Sept. 12 vs. Hewitt-Trussville

The Bucs remain home for a highly anticipated region matchup with Hewitt-Trussville. The two teams went to the wire last fall, with Hoover scoring late to earn an 8-7 win over the Huskies. Hewitt-Trussville is expected to be one of the top teams in the region and the state this year.

Sept. 19 at Prattville

Hoover hits the road to play at Prattville, a team under new head coach Bobby Carr, as the Lions aim to return to prominence in the state. The Bucs dominated the Lions last year, 40-6. Prattville has not made the playoffs since 2021.

Sept. 26 at Parker

Hoover closes the month with a game that has no bearing on the standings, but will capture attention statewide as the Bucs take on the defending Class 6A state champions. Parker edged Hoover 14-10 last fall and was the top-rated team in 6A in the preseason by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) gives a fist pump as time expires during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park in November 2024 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

Spain Park

Sept. 5: Open

Spain Park has an early open date, bridging the gap between two non-region contests and the start of the Class 6A, Region 3 schedule.

Sept. 12 vs. Helena

Spain Park’s first region game is a home matchup against perennial contender Helena. Spain Park held on to beat Helena 28-26 last fall, before winning its final seven regular season games by double digits. Helena has been a playoff team in five of the last six years.

Sept. 19 at Benjamin Russell

The Jags head to Alexander City to take on a Benjamin Russell program under new leadership, as state champion coach Kirk Johnson takes the reins this year. Benjamin Russell has had success in recent years — making the playoffs the last three seasons — and boasts one of the nation’s top recruits, receiver Cederian Morgan.

Sept. 26 vs. James Clemens

Spain Park wraps up the month by welcoming 7A foe James Clemens for a non-region contest. James Clemens is one of three 7A teams the Jags will take on during the regular season. Last fall, the Jags earned an impressive 34-24 road win. James Clemens has a new coach this year in former Hewitt-Trussville offensive coordinator Juan Johnson.