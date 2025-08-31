Bucs, Jags begin region play with high hopes

High school football hits its stride in September as region play begins for Hoover and Spain Park. Here’s a look at what the Bucs and Jags have ahead of them this month.

Hoover

Sept. 5 vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Hoover opens Class 7A, Region 3 play at home against Hillcrest. The Bucs had no trouble with the Patriots last year, winning 35-6. Hillcrest is looking for a bounceback year after missing the playoffs for only the second time since 2006.

Sept. 12 vs. Hewitt-Trussville

The Bucs remain home for a highly anticipated region matchup with Hewitt-Trussville. The two teams went to the wire last fall, with Hoover scoring late to earn an 8-7 win over the Huskies. Hewitt-Trussville is expected to be one of the top teams in the region and the state this year.

Sept. 19 at Prattville

Hoover hits the road to play at Prattville, a team under new head coach Bobby Carr, as the Lions aim to return to prominence in the state. The Bucs dominated the Lions last year, 40-6. Prattville has not made the playoffs since 2021.

Sept. 26 at Parker

Hoover closes the month with a game that has no bearing on the standings, but will capture attention statewide as the Bucs take on the defending Class 6A state champions. Parker edged Hoover 14-10 last fall and was the top-rated team in 6A in the preseason by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Spain Park

Sept. 5: Open

Spain Park has an early open date, bridging the gap between two non-region contests and the start of the Class 6A, Region 3 schedule.

Sept. 12 vs. Helena

Spain Park’s first region game is a home matchup against perennial contender Helena. Spain Park held on to beat Helena 28-26 last fall, before winning its final seven regular season games by double digits. Helena has been a playoff team in five of the last six years.

Sept. 19 at Benjamin Russell

The Jags head to Alexander City to take on a Benjamin Russell program under new leadership, as state champion coach Kirk Johnson takes the reins this year. Benjamin Russell has had success in recent years — making the playoffs the last three seasons — and boasts one of the nation’s top recruits, receiver Cederian Morgan.

Sept. 26 vs. James Clemens

Spain Park wraps up the month by welcoming 7A foe James Clemens for a non-region contest. James Clemens is one of three 7A teams the Jags will take on during the regular season. Last fall, the Jags earned an impressive 34-24 road win. James Clemens has a new coach this year in former Hewitt-Trussville offensive coordinator Juan Johnson.