Bucs get past Jags in city rivalry

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) breaks free for a big gain during a game between Hoover and Spain Park on Sept. 8, at Spain Park High School.

Special teams can often be an overlooked facet of a football game, but its impact could not be ignored in this game.

Big plays on special teams were the difference in Hoover High School’s 28-20 road win over rival Spain Park in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener for both sides. The annual city rivalry game took place Sept. 8 at Jaguar Stadium.

Hoover’s JJ Moultrie blocked a field goal attempt in the third quarter and blocked an extra point attempt that would have tied the game early in the fourth quarter. His teammate, Caleb Cook, blocked a punt late in the game that allowed the Bucs to put the game away with a late score.

“Special teams were awesome,” Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop said following the game. “Proud of the win, it’s a region win and that’s what it’s all about.”

Moultrie gave Hoover special teams coordinator Cy Ellis plenty of credit for putting him in position to make those two blocks.

“Coach Ellis set it up perfect on the sideline,” said Moultrie, a junior. “On the edge, I bent my shoulder and got there.”

For obvious reasons, Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes had a different tone when discussing the special teams, as the Jags suffered the three blocks and also muffed a punt.

“I take the blame for the special teams miscues,” he said. “That can’t happen. That’s not what good football teams do. I’m going to swallow all that blame. That’s all on me.”

Hoover trailed for only five minutes in the first quarter, but Waldrop felt as if his team squandered too many opportunities on offense and struggled after some early success. The Bucs scored on their first two drives of the game, but the offense stalled during much of the final three quarters, and penalties piled up.

“We expected to win this game,” Waldrop said. “I don’t think there was ever any doubt we were going to win this game. We just didn’t play the game the way we needed to play, but we’re still growing and going to continue to grow.”

Hoover’s defense played well much of the game, though, holding Spain Park to 289 total yards, including just 61 rushing yards. Vakakes estimated the Jags played six running backs during the game due to injuries.

“Our kids fought,” Vakakes said.

Spain Park drew first blood in the game, as Jonathan Bibbs caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Brock Bradley. It was the first of two scoring throws from Bradley, who finished the night 21-of-37 for 218 yards. Bibbs had a big night, catching 8 passes for 123 yards.

Hoover responded with two scores in the opening quarter, with Kamal Amerson powering in from 2 yards out and Jordan Woolen catching a 21-yard score from Noah Schuback. Woolen was Schuback’s top target on the night, catching 7 passes for 112 yards. Amerson rushed for 61 yards on 7 rushes.

Bradley threw his second touchdown late in the second quarter, a 22-yard connection with Bo Jones to tie the game 14-14. Jones had 5 catches on the night for 32 yards.

Schuback went 16-of-25 for 172 yards. He led a two-minute drive late in the first half to give the Bucs the lead heading into the break, finishing it off with a swing pass to Jonah Winston, who scored the 14-yard touchdown to make it 21-14.

Kelby Roberson scored on a 3-yard run on the second play of the fourth quarter, but that’s when Moultrie came up with one of his big plays. He blocked the extra point, allowing Hoover to hold the 21-20 lead.