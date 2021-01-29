Bucs finish 2nd, Lady Jags 4th at state bowling

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Matt Lawley reacts after throwing a strike in the finals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. AJ Nelson reacts after throwing a strike in the finals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. AJ Nelson throws the ball down the lane in the finals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Matt Lawley reacts after throwing a strike in the finals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Connor Davis throws the ball down the lane in the finals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Rhett Pearson throws the ball down the lane in the finals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mac Spiller reacts after throwing a strike in the finals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Matt Lawley reacts after throwing a strike in the semifinals against Vestavia Hills at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Alex Lee fist-bumps his teammates in the finals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Matt Lawley fist-bumps his teammates in the semifinals against Vestavia Hills at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Matt Lawley throws the ball in the semifinals against Vestavia Hills at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Bucs hold up the state runner-up trophy following the finals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kyndal Heaton gets ready to throw the ball down the lane in the quarterfinals against Gulf Shores at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Jada Nieder reacts after throwing a strike as the Jags defeat Gulf Shores in the quarterfinals of the AHSAA State Bowling Championships held at Oak Mountain Lanes on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kyndal Heaton high-fives her teammates in the semifinals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Emma Jolley high-fives her teammates in the quarterfinals against Gulf Shores at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kyndal Heaton high-fives her teammates in the quarterfinals against Gulf Shores at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kyndal Heaton throws the ball in the quarterfinals against Gulf Shores at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chloe Brittain high-fives her teammates in the quarterfinals against Gulf Shores at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Emma Hawkins bowls in the semifinals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Morgan Jolley high-fives Emma Hawkins in the semifinals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Emma Hawkins gets ready to throw the ball down the lane in the quarterfinals against Gulf Shores at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Emma Jolley high-fives Maggie Daniel in the semifinals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kyndal Heaton bowls in the semifinals against Sparkman at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jada Nieder gets ready to throw the ball down the lane in the quarterfinals against Gulf Shores at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jada Nieder throws the ball down the lane in the quarterfinals against Gulf Shores at Oak Mountain Lanes during the AHSAA State Bowling Championships on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

PELHAM -- The Bucs never flinched.

The Hoover High School boys bowling team took its team mantra all the way to the end, as the Bucs finished second in the Class 6A-7A state tournament on Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes.

Spain Park’s girls also qualified for the tournament and finished fourth, reaching the semifinals.

Hoover’s boys reached the final, taking down Huntsville and Vestavia Hills before falling to Sparkman in the championship match, 1,607-1,578. The Bucs never fully recovered from the hole it was in following the traditional round of the final.

First-year coach Dustin Edgar said the team’s togetherness allowed it to claim the red map as the state runner-up.

“It didn’t matter who was bowling when or how many frames they were bowling, everyone was super positive and supportive,” he said. “When we needed someone to do a job, they came in and did a job.”

Hoover had the high bowler in the semifinals and the final, with Mac Spiller and Matt Lawley each bowling a game of 257 to buoy the Bucs. The Bucs had three seniors this year in Connor Troha, Anton Timares and Spiller.

“I’ll never forget those seniors, doing what they did, bringing the positive energy at the start of the season,” Edgar said.

In the semifinals, Hoover downed Vestavia Hills 1,594-1,428. The Bucs took down Huntsville 1,487-1,374 to begin the day.

Alex Lee posted the best traditional series of three games throughout the day, with a 690. Spiller had the second-best score with 632. Lawley was sixth with a 594 combined score.

“Even though we didn’t win it, this experience is going to be huge for them next year,” Edgar said.

Spain Park advanced to the semifinals earlier on Friday. The Jags edged out Gulf Shores in 1,190-1,047 in the quarterfinals. They held a 706-656 lead after the traditional round and built upon that lead in each Baker game. Spain Park totaled 164, 160 and 160 in the Baker games, compared to Gulf Shores’ 134-147-110.

In the semis, the Jags fell to eventual state champion Sparkman 1,307-1,104. Spain Park out-bowled the Senators in the first Baker game, but was unable to overcome the deficit.

Spain Park was led by Emma Jolley, Emma Hawkins and Jada Nieder. They bowled a 312, 295 and 283 combined in their traditional rounds.

Also competing for CJ Urse Hawkins’ team Friday were Chloe Brittain, Maggie Daniel, Kyndal Heaton and Morgan Jolley.

Hoover and Spain Park reached the state tournament via the regional tournament the week prior. Hoover’s boys won the South Regional in dominant fashion and Spain Park was one of the top four teams in the North Regional.