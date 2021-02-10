Bucs finish 2nd in close state indoor meet

× 1 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hewitt-Trussville’s Madison Lovejoy holds out the baton for her teammate, Tori Mack, as Hoover’s Amyah Ellington passes the baton to Gabrielle Washington as Mack and Washington start the final leg of the girls 7A 4x200 meter relay during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Gabrielle Washington passes Hewitt-Trussville’s Tori Mack in the final leg of the girls 7A 4x200 meter relay during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Julian Fore, Vestavia’s Alex Leath, Vestavia’s John Stephens, and Hewitt-Trussville’s Bobby Stanbery compete in the boys 7A 400-meter dash during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Levi Arroyo competes in the boys 7A pole vault during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Arroyo placed first overall in the competition, clearing 15-feet, 6-inches. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Kayla Jemison competes in the girls 7A triple jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Jemison placed second overall in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Kayla Jemison competes in the girls 7A high jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Jemison placed first overall in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Kayla Jemison competes in the girls 7A high jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Jemison placed first overall in the competition. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hewitt-Trussville’s Madison Lovejoy and Hoover’s Amyah Ellington compete in the girls 7A 4x200 meter relay during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Levi Arroyo competes in the boys 7A pole vault during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Arroyo placed first overall in the competition, clearing 15-feet, 6-inches. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Levi Arroyo competes in the boys 7A pole vault during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Arroyo placed first overall in the competition, clearing 15-feet, 6-inches. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Kirsten Leonard competes in the girls 7A pole vault during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Alex Inglis reacts as she clears the bar in the girls 7A pole vault during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Inglis placed third overall, clearing 10-feet, 6-inches. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Alex Inglis reacts as she clears the bar in the girls 7A pole vault during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Inglis placed third overall, clearing 10-feet, 6-inches. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Alex Inglis reacts as she clears the bar in the girls 7A pole vault during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Inglis placed third overall, clearing 10-feet, 6-inches. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia’s Jonathon Wilson, Hoover’s Mohammed Sakalla and Hewitt-Trussville’s Ethan Womack compete in the boys 7A 60-meter hurdles during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia’s Jonathon Wilson, Hoover’s Mohammed Sakalla and Hewitt-Trussville’s Ethan Womack compete in the boys 7A 60-meter hurdles during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Jebreiya Chapman competes in the girls 7A 60-meter dash during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Lauren Wallace competes in the girls 7A 4x800 meter relay during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 20 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Chris Spates competes in the boys 7A 4x200 meter relay during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The Hoover and Spain Park high school indoor track and field teams capped off the season at the state championship meet Feb. 6 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Hoover’s girls claimed a trophy, finishing second in Class 7A to Hewitt-Trussville. But it came down to the last event, with the Huskies triumphing by a mere half point, 101-100.5. Spain Park’s girls finished fourth and the Hoover boys finished third.

Hoover had a couple individual state champions. Kayla Jemison won the high jump competition, leaping 5 feet, 2 inches. Levi Arroyo took home top honors in the pole vault event, clearing 15-6.

The Hoover girls posted top times in a couple relay events as well. The Lady Bucs were first in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:44.23. They also triumphed in the 4x400, posting a 4:02.7.

Mackenzie Culpepper stole the show for Spain Park, winning the 400-meter dash in 57.25 seconds. She also was second in the 800 and helped the 4x400 relay team to a third-place finish.

Hoover had several other athletes claim all-state honors by finishing in the top of three of their respective events. Alex Inglis was third in the girls pole vault, clearing 10-6. Ainsley Staie was second in the shot put event, with a throw of 35-7. Jemison had a strong showing in the triple jump as well, reaching 36-11.5 and placing second. Jay Avery was second as well in the boys triply jump, reaching 44-3.75.

The boys 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams were second and the girls 4x800 finished third.

Spain Park also had a couple athletes finish in all-state range. Keon Buck placed second in the 60-meter dash and Anna Collins was second in the pole vault competition.

Also scoring points for the Bucs were Jebreiya Chapman (fourth in 60-meter dash and fifth in 400), Mohammed Sakalla (seventh in 60 hurdles), Kayla Webb (sixth in 60 hurdles), Amyah Ellington (eighth in 60 hurdles), McKenzie Blackledge (fourth in 400 and 800), Julian Fore (sixth in 400), Elijah Joseph (seventh in 800), Lauren Wallace (sixth in 1,600), Kyle Epperson (sixth in 1,600), Langley Jung (sixth in high jump), Owen Jung (sixth in high jump), Joshua Whitt (sixth in high jump), Jemison (eighth in long jump), Avery (fifth in long jump), Kirsten Leonard (fourth in pole vault), Connor White (fourth in shot put), Tanner Snow (fourth in shot put) and Reagan Hendricks (sixth in triple jump).

Delaney Vickers (eighth in 400) and John Landers (seventh in pole vault) scored points for Spain Park as well. The girls 4x800 relay was fifth and the boys 4x200 team was sixth. Annabelle Widra and Keith Warner competed for the Jags as well.

Amyah Ellington, Zachary King, Owen Marquardt, Ashley Girouard and Kyle Baker also competed for the Bucs.