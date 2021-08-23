Bucs embrace clean slate

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) spikes the ball in a class 7A state semifinal match against Thompson during the AHSAA volleyball state Championship held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in October 2020.

The 2021 Hoover High School volleyball team wants to stand on its own.

No team can be expected to match the sheer dominance of Hoover’s team last year. After dropping the first match of the season, the Bucs rattled off 50 consecutive wins and blazed to the first Class 7A state championship in program history.

It would be unfair to compare this year’s team to last year’s team because there are just two players returning that logged an abundance of playing time last fall. But there is something refreshing about reloading.

“We’re excited about this team because there’s zero expectations,” head coach Chris Camper said.

Camper may be underselling that slightly, but Hoover is merely in the mix heading into the season as opposed to standing head and shoulders above everyone. He believes this team will improve massively as the season goes on and has the pieces to be in the mix at the state tournament when it’s all said and done.

“At the end of the year, we could be one of the top five or six teams with a shot to go deep. I expect to see a completely different group than at the end of the summer,” he said.

The Bucs will not be able to rely on sheer height and power this fall but will instead need to utilize their quickness and play strong defensively.

“We’re going to have to beat people with ball control and long rallies,” Camper said. “In the past, our rallies consisted of three contacts, and it was over, and we put it down or blocked you, or you put it down. We just didn’t do a lot of long volleyball stuff. This team is going to have to win different.”

Hoover has a pretty good starting point in reigning Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year Rya McKinnon, a senior who recently committed to play at Howard University. McKinnon has starred for the Bucs for many years and was one of the dominant forces for the Bucs last season.

Camper admits the easy thing to do this fall would be to let her dominate the ball in every match, but that would be to the detriment of the team’s overall development. He knows that in order to have success down the stretch and in the postseason, the team will need to lean on the Bucs’ other outside hitters in big moments.

“If we let her get every ball in September, there won’t be much left in October,” Camper said. “We have to balance it.”

Hoover has two defensive players who could take over the libero position, with Bella Guenster and Peyton David providing stability on the back row. David is the player who played most last year besides McKinnon.

Kendal Thornton is primed for a breakout senior campaign and can hit on the outside or right side. Adair Byars was a junior varsity player last year who has shown promise as well.

Baxley Downs and Maggie Harris are in the mix at setter, with Kendyl Mitchell, Mackenzie Richards, Elise Hart and Lauren Ware battling for playing time.

Alanah Pooler and Reese Hawks have transferred into the program as well.

Hoover has its typical stout schedule, including hosting the Boddie Tournament and playing the likes of Homewood, Mountain Brook, Sparkman, Spain Park, McGill-Toolen and Thompson.

“If we get better in a couple spots, we’ve got a shot to be in there,” Camper said.