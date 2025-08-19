Bucs continue to knock on door of state finals

The 2024 season ended in the state semifinals for the Hoover volleyball team. The Bucs had made it back to the Class 7A final four, only to fall to eventual state champion McGill-Toolen.

The Bucs have taken steps forward but still have a few more to go as a program. The state championship match is not far from reach. This year’s roster has a different look, but head coach Amanda Wood believes it can achieve great things.

“We graduated nine, so there are new people filling in new roles and learning to play together,” Wood said. “There have been days [in the summer] we look like a contender.”

Despite the turnover, Wood isn’t lowering her expectations.

“It’s the same expectation every year,” she said. “I expect us to be competing at the end of October. At Hoover, every sport’s theme is to win a title. That’s always my goal. I haven’t gotten to do that with a team as a coach yet. We’ve been really close every year.”

Hoover returns some experience in key areas. One of the team’s setters, Addison Jenkins, is back, and two others are competing for the second setting spot. The Bucs also feature size and versatility across the front row, though most of their current hitters are adapting to new positions.

“All of my biggest hitters, the six that are in the lineup, they all have experience playing middle,” Wood said. “Aaliyah Pooler is the most veteran outside, but she’s only played outside for a year and a half.”

The roster’s greatest strength is its versatility. Pooler is a veteran presence and will be a force. Abby Tingle has moved to the outside. Sydnie Broom is set for a standout senior season in the middle, while fellow senior Eden Rainbolt is also in the middle but can play multiple spots. Freshman Kendall Wilkins, along with Natalie Caine and Emory Congleton, add to that versatility.

Defensively, Hoover is working to replace Sydney Durban and Olivia Guenster, but talent is ready to step up.

“Cheyenne Conner and Maria Binder are waiting to step in and have their chance,” Wood said. “They’re getting better every single day.”

Conner and Binder are two of the six seniors on this year’s team, with Conner currently committed to play volleyball at Bevill State Community College. She’s the only senior currently committed to play in college, but Wood anticipates that number growing soon.

The Bucs’ schedule is as ambitious as ever. They’ll host the Juanita Boddie Tournament the opening weekend of the season, then head to Gainesville, Florida, for the Nike Tournament of Champions the following week. Trips to Missouri and Gulf Shores are also planned before postseason play begins.

Hoover competes in Class 7A, Area 6 with Thompson, Oak Mountain, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County. The Bucs also have regular season matches slated against the likes of Homewood, Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville, Bob Jones, McGill-Toolen and Auburn.

Wood is proud of what she’s seen so far.

“I’m proud of the work ethic this summer. No quit in them,” she said. “I’m really excited that it’s not necessarily a rebuilding year. We’re reloading.”