Bucs announce football staff changes

× Expand Photo courtesy of PrepsNet. Darrell LeBeaux

The Hoover High School football program recently announced a couple new staff members for the 2025 season.

Chip English was promoted to permanent head coach in December after leading the Bucs to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Class 7A semifinals as the interim coach. Since then, he has been working to solidify his coaching staff.

The Hoover City Schools board approved the hiring of two new staff members at its Jan. 14 meeting.

Darrell LeBeaux has been named the Bucs new offensive coordinator. LeBeaux comes to Hoover after achieving great success as the head coach at Pleasant Grove over the last seven seasons. In those seven seasons, the Spartans posted a record 75-16 and finished as the state runner-up in Class 5A three straight years (2019-21).

LeBeaux was named the Alabama Football Coaches Association Class 5A Coach of the Year in 2019. His offenses shined in his time at Pleasant Grove as well, leading 5A in scoring in 2023 and averaging over 40 points per game each of the last four years.

Prior to Pleasant Grove, LeBeaux was an assistant at Munford High for three years.

Hoover also hired Gavin Hallford as the program’s Director of Football Sports Performance. Hallford comes from Albertville High, where he spent the last three years as a strength and conditioning coach. Hallford was an All-American kicker at Jacksonville State University and spent over a decade there after his playing days as a strength and conditioning coach.

Josh Reeves spent the 2023 season as Hoover’s interim defensive coordinator, and his interim tag has been removed as well. Reeves will be the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the Bucs. The Bucs defense allowed 15.7 points per game this past season under his leadership.