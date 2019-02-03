Buccaneers win 3rd straight state title

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field The Hoover High School boys track and field team won its third consecutive Class 7A state indoor title on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.

BIRMINGHAM — Jonathan Martin crossed the finish line, pointed to the clock and flexed.

It was that type of weekend for the Hoover High School boys track and field team.

Martin anchored the Buccaneers’ winning 4x400-meter relay at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships, held Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Hoover’s time of 3 minutes, 20.59 seconds set a school record, meet record and facility record.

“We were aiming for that,” said Martin, who ran with teammates Seth Shelby, Zach Elam and Dorian Austin. “It’s just a blessing to be able to do it with my boys.”

Hoover’s performance in the meet’s final event punctuated a dominant weekend that saw the Bucs run away with their third consecutive Class 7A state indoor title.

They outscored runner-up Oak Mountain 105-51.

“They did what I thought they could do,” Hoover head coach Devon Hind said. “It was an all-around team effort.”

While the Bucs received contributions from much of their roster, it was the team’s sprinters and jumpers who propelled them to the championship.

Hoover’s 4x400 victory on Saturday was preceded by another record-shattering showing on Friday. In the 4x200 relay, Martin, Elam, Shelby and J’Marri McCall ran 1:28.02. The mark also reset the school, meet and facility records.

Both Bucs relays currently rank third among U.S. high schools.

“Coach wanted a meet record, he wanted the school record broken,” Shelby said. “I came out there and emptied the tank for him and to help out my team as much as possible.”

He did.

In addition to his presence on the relays, Shelby finished third in the 60-meter dash in 7.02 to earn his first individual state medal. Martin took sixth in the event.

“This is business out here, so I’ve got to keep it professional,” said Shelby, donning his new bling after the awards presentation, “but I’m pumped.”

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Hoover Track and Field Hoover High School's Seth Shelby competes in the Class 7A boys 60-meter dash during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, AL on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Martin reached the podium in the 400, taking third in 49.84, while Austin finished fourth in 50.06.

Martin scored in all four of his events.

“It means everything,” Martin said. “Last year I wasn’t running too good, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to step up.”

He left no doubt over the weekend, nor did Kennon Johnson, who placed second in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.38 despite tweaking his hamstring.

Kyle Smith led Hoover in the jumps, as he collected points in three events. He took second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches, second in the triple jump, springing 46-1.25, and sixth in the long jump.

Smith said he wasn’t satisfied with his efforts but was glad to aid his team.

“It means a lot,” Smith said. “I’m able to come out here and do my part as best as I can to try to get us points.”

Smith took second in the triple jump to teammate John Watkins, who leaped 47-3.5 on his final attempt. His personal-best leap secured his first individual state championship.

“What my coach says is it only takes one jump, and so I just put it all out there on my last jump,” Watkins said.

McCall placed second in the long jump at 22-9.75. Other Hoover contributors at the meet included Ryan Lee, who placed fourth in the shot put, and the 4x800-meter relay, which placed third.

“They got on the podium,” Hind said of his 4x800. “I never would have guessed that.”

The Hoover girls did not fare as well as the boys team. They saw their streak of five consecutive state indoor titles snapped by Mountain Brook.

The Bucs placed fourth with 51 points, 20 behind the Spartans.

“I’m not going to say I’m disappointed because we did all we could,” Hind said. “I knew coming in we didn’t have the firepower we’ve had in the past. We only got on the podium in three events out of 14.”

Hoover won the 4x800 relay and took second in the 4x400 relay. Rosalind Staie placed third in the shot put, throwing 37-10.

The Bucs’ 4x800 included Emma Langley, who placed fourth individually in the 800 meters.

“I was really shocked we were only 20 out of first place," Hind said. "I thought we’d get beat by 40, but 20 points, we can find 20 points.”