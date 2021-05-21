Buccaneer Touchdown Club holds shoe drive to raise money for football

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sarah Irvine Hoover High School football players bag some of the shoes collected in a May 2021 shoe drive to raise money for the football program.

The Hoover High School football program and Buccaneer Touchdown Club are holding a shoe drive to help raise money for the football program.

Football boosters are asking people to clean out their closets and bring new or gently used shoes to the football team’s spring game this Saturday, May 22, against Gardendale at 11 a.m. at the on-campus stadium.

Just about any kind of shoe will do, except skates, ice skates or roller blades. As of Thursday, 402 pairs of shoes already had been donated, booster Sarah Irvine said. The amount of money the football program will receive depends on the total weight of all the shoes collected, boosters said.

The shoes will go to countries such as Haiti, Colombia and India, boosters said.

Shoes also can be donated in the school lobby or athletic office during school hours or at Encore Rehabilitation in the Galleria Trace Plaza at 2801 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 141K.