Metro Roundup: Briarwood fishing team ends season with big win

× Expand Photo courtesy of Curtis Gossett The Briarwood bass fishing team won the Lake Jordan Tournament and was crowned the ASABFA state champions and Team of the Year.

The first regional tournament was at Lake Martin in Alexander City, where the team won. Their confidence grew before the next regional tournament at Lake Guntersville. Although they did not come out with a win, the team held its own against some high school programs in north Alabama. The team’s last regional tournament was on Weiss Lake, where they won.

All that was left was the state championship tournament at Lake Jordan in Wetumpka.

The Briarwood team went into the state championship in third place in the Team of the Year race. The team won the Lake Jordan Tournament and was crowned the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association state champions and Team of the Year.

Senior leadership was one of the main keys to winning the ASABFA state championship and Team of the Year honors. Seniors on the team were Jordan Martens, Aaron Cale, Carson Miller, Ben Cornish and Carson McKeen.

– Submitted by Briarwood Bass Fishing Team Head Coach Curtis Gossett.