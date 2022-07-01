Block party scheduled to kick off The World Games softball competition

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Workers put up a banner for The World Games featuring Alabama native Haylie McCleney, a member of the 2022 Team USA softball, on the side of the Hyatt Regency - The Wynfrey Hotel on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The city of Hoover is partnering with Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. to throw a block party to celebrate the beginning of the softball portion of The World Games at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The softball games take place at the Hoover Met July 9-13, but the block party is the day before, July 8, at Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. next door to the stadium parking lot from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will include musical acts, food trucks, an inflatable bounce house, face painting by Magic City Face Art and a ShutterBus photo booth, said Jamie Cato, the owner of Brock’s Gap Brewing Co.

The band lineup is The Negotiators Band at 2 p.m., Clinton Babers at 4 p.m., Eric Essix Band at 6 p.m. and Eat a Peach Band at 8 p.m.

Food trucks scheduled to be there are A Train, The Whole Scoop and Wasabi Juan’s for lunch and A Train, The Recipe, Fat Charles and The Whole Scoop for dinner, Cato said.

Admission to the event is free, but food and drinks will cost money.