Birmingham Swim League honors seniors set to swim at college level

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Swim League The Birmingham Swim League on Saturday, April 8, 2023, recognized its 2023 seniors who plan to continue their swimming careers in college. Shown from left are Norah Simich of Oak Mountain High School, Cailyn Kelly of Chelsea High School, Mark Underwood of Indian Springs School and Carson Muir of Spain Park High School. Not pictured is Jocelyn Reynolds of Spain Park High School.

The Birmingham Swim League recently recognized five of its seniors who will be continuing their swimming careers in college next year.

Cailyn Kelly is graduating from Chelsea High School and is headed to Birmingham-Southern College.

Carson Muir is graduating from Spain Park High School and is headed to the University of Wyoming.

Jocelyn Reynolds is graduating from Spain Park High School and is headed to Southern Illinois University.

Norah Simich is graduating from Oak Mountain High School and is headed to Xavier University.

Mark Underwood is graduating from Indian Springs School and is headed to the University of Alabama.

The seniors were recognized at the Heatherwood Golf and Country Club on April 8.

The Birmingham Swim League is a yearround competitive swim league affiliated with the USA Swimming organization. For more information, go to birminghamswimleague.org.