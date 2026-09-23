Birmingham Bash brings more than 400 youth soccer teams to area fields this weekend

× Expand Logo courtesy of Birmingham United Logo courtesy of Birmingham United.

More than 400 youth soccer teams from 10 states will spread across fields in Shelby County and the southern Birmingham area this weekend for the 2026 Birmingham Bash.

The tournament, hosted by Birmingham United Soccer Association/Alabama FC, runs Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25-27, at sites in Alabaster, Calera, Hoover, Dunnavant Valley and Mountain Brook. Organizers said the field of teams set a record for the event and makes it the largest single-weekend youth sporting event in Alabama this year.

More than 6,000 players are expected to compete, with organizers estimating another 18,000 to 22,000 family members and fans in the stands. BUSA projects the weekend will generate about $9.6 million in local economic impact through hotel stays, restaurants and shopping.

Divisions run from under-8 through under-19 for boys and girls, with teams from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi and Florida among the entries. Venues include Dunnavant Valley (formerly Sports Blast), Rathmell Sports Complex, Hoover Met Turf Complex, Mountain Brook High School, Municipal Park, Veterans Park, Eagle Sports Complex and Heardmont Park.

The Hoover Met Turf Complex is a primary site across nearly every age group. Hoover Soccer Club has teams entered in the U15 girls, U15 boys, U16 boys and U17 boys divisions, and Barca Academy-Hoover has entries from U8 through U12.

BUSA/Alabama FC fields more than 9,800 players ages 3 to 19 annually and is the state's largest soccer organization. Schedules and more information are available at birminghamunited.com.