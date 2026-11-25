× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park's Tommy Morrison. Photo by Todd Lester.

Hoover and Spain Park high schools have four basketball teams with a combined record of 25-2 through Thanksgiving. The two boys teams meet Dec. 4 at Spain Park.

Hoover boys: Jag Classic sweep pushes Bucs to 8-1

Hoover has won five straight since its only loss, 69-57 to Gadsden City at the Minor Classic on Veterans Day. The Bucs are 8-1 after sweeping three games at Spain Park's Jag Classic, beating Chelsea 72-51, Sipsey Valley 63-49 and Calera 80-47.

Michael Gates scored 18 in all three Jag Classic games and added eight assists against Calera. KJ Steele had 12 points and 10 rebounds against Chelsea and 15 points against Calera, and Xavier Smith grabbed 14 rebounds against Chelsea.

Hoover opened the season with three wins at the McGill-Toolen Tip-Off Classic in Mobile. Gates scored 23 in a 66-60 win over Saraland and 18 in a 74-64 win over Mary G. Montgomery. In the 67-62 overtime win over LeFlore, Ericson Washington hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime, and Smith finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bucs also beat McAdory 84-37 and Vestavia Hills 59-44, with Smith scoring 17 and Gates adding 14 points and six assists against the Rebels.

Upcoming schedule

Dec. 1: at Oxford

Dec. 4: at Spain Park

Dec. 7: Pelham

Dec. 8: Hazel Green

Dec. 15: Gardendale

Dec. 21-23: Big Orange Classic

Dec. 28-29: Athens Pepsi Classic (Hartselle, Sipsey Valley)

Hoover girls: Five wins in six games

The Bucs are 5-1. Kristen Winston scored 24 and Ava Leonard 18 in an 86-62 season-opening win over Campbell (Georgia) at the Hoops4Hunger Tip-Off Classic.

After a 61-57 loss to Guntersville at the Bulldog Classic, Hoover has won four straight: 73-55 at Chelsea, 67-54 at Bob Jones and two wins at the Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook, 64-40 over Baylor School of Tennessee and 52-44 over Webb School of Tennessee.

Upcoming schedule

Nov. 27-28: Hoops4Hunger

Dec. 1: Mortimer Jordan

Dec. 5: Duncanville (Texas), Red River Hoopfest

Dec. 8: Hazel Green

Dec. 17-19: Big Orange Classic

Dec. 21-23: Cherokee Invitational

Dec. 28-30: Ball-N-Prep Holiday Invitational

Spain Park boys: Morrison leads a 6-0 start

The Jaguars are 6-0 and swept their own Jag Classic, beating Sipsey Valley 57-44, Westminster-Oak Mountain 74-29 and Brookwood 70-29.

Tommy Morrison has been the top scorer, with 26 points in a 60-43 win over Gadsden City at the Caleb White Classic, 30 in a 64-54 win over Gardendale and 19 against Sipsey Valley, a game in which Andy McQueeney scored 18 and Tyler Wilson 15. Against Brookwood, Morrison had 17, Matt Couprie 13 and Bastian Carroll 10.

Spain Park opened the season with a 62-58 win over Mountain Brook on Nov. 9.

Upcoming schedule

Dec. 4: Hoover

Dec. 5: at Hueytown

Dec. 5: Sparkman (Grind 2 Shine)

Dec. 7: at Pell City

Dec. 11: Thompson

Dec. 12: Oxford Classic

Dec. 14: at Gardendale

Dec. 18-21: Birmingham Ball (Charles Henderson, Daphne, Smiths Station)

Dec. 28-29: Campbell Holiday Classic

Spain Park girls: Five wins by an average of 39 points

The Jaguars are 5-0 and have outscored their opponents 274-81. No team has come within 30 points. Spain Park won the Jag Classic with wins over Tuscaloosa County (63-21), McAdory (61-13) and Parker (49-17).

Nylah Calhoun has led the Jaguars in scoring three times: 15 points in a 50-20 win over Gardendale, 14 against Tuscaloosa County and 16 against Parker. Elle Smith scored 13 and Aria Knight 12 against Tuscaloosa County, and Elaina Emerson added 11 against Parker. Spain Park opened the season with a 51-10 win over Center Point.

Upcoming schedule