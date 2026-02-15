Bucs, Jags advance to regionals

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 2 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 3 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 4 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 5 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 6 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 7 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 8 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Prev Next

The Hoover High School basketball teams and the Spain Park boys are headed to the regional tournaments after advancing past the area tournaments.

Hoover’s girls dominated the competition to win the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament last week. On Wednesday, the Bucs blew past Oak Mountain 67-20 to open the tournament. Khloe Ford led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Aaliyah Blanchard tallied nine points, six rebounds and five steals. Kristen Winston finished with eight points and five assists.

The girls then beat Vestavia Hills 64-30 in the final on Friday. Ford had 16 points and nine boards, while Blanchard (13 points), Winston (12 points) and Ava Leonard (10 points) all notched double figures as well.

Hoover’s boys finished as the runner-up in the area tournament. On Wednesday, they defeated Hewitt-Trussville 78-57. Five Bucs finished in double figures, with Mike Glass leading the charge with 15 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Messiah Millin, Kane Burns and Mellow June all had 12 points, while Riley Kent finished with 10 points. KJ Steele had six points and seven rebounds as well.

The Bucs suffered a disappointing 52-50 loss to Vestavia Hills in the final on Friday. Kent did notch 19 points for Hoover in the loss.

The Bucs will now prepare for the Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State University, with both teams playing on Monday, Feb. 23. The girls will face Sparkman and the boys will play Huntsville in the opening round.

Spain Park’s boys will also head to the regional tournament after finishing as the runner-up in the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament, and winning in the sub-regional round.

Last Monday, the Jags beat Helena 43-34 in the opening round of the area tournament to advance. Tommy Morrison led the way with 14 points in the game, with Josh Wilkerson adding seven points. Pelham blew out the Jags 74-31 in the tournament final, with Morrison scoring eight points.

Spain Park rebounded on Saturday, hitting the road and knocking off Paul Bryant 59-46. Morrison had 19 points in a stellar performance. Wilkerson added 17 points and Harrison Stewart scored 12 points in the effort.

Spain Park will now take on McAdory on Thursday in the Central Regional at Alabama State University.

Spain Park's girls fell to Pelham in the opening round of the area tournament.