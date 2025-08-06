Bucs, Jags appear in top 5 of preseason poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its annual preseason high school football poll Wednesday morning. 

Hoover and Spain Park will enter the 2025 season as top-five teams in their respective classes. Hoover comes in at No. 3 in Class 7A, while Spain Park will start the year at No. 4 in 6A.

Both teams kick off their seasons Aug. 22. The Bucs host IMG Academy out of Florida in a game televised nationally by ESPN2, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Spain Park travels to Sparkman the same night.

Here are the full Class 6A and 7A rankings:

CLASS 7A

2024 champion: Thompson

1. Thompson (16); 11-3

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 10-3

3. Hoover; 10-3

4. Auburn (1); 10-1

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-3

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-2

7. Vestavia Hills; 6-6

8. Opelika; 9-3

9. Enterprise; 8-5

10. Dothan; 5-5

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (6-5), Carver-Montgomery (6-3), Austin (9-2), Oak Mountain (4-6).

CLASS 6A

2024 champion: Parker

1. Parker (9); 14-1

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 9-3

3. Saraland (2); 13-1

4. Spain Park; 12-1

5. Pike Road (1); 10-4

6. Oxford; 13-1

7. Mountain Brook; 8-4

8. Muscle Shoals; 9-3

9. Hartselle; 9-3

10. Spanish Fort; 9-3

Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (5-6), Gadsden City (6-4), Homewood (9-3), Russell Co. (9-3), St. Paul's (9-3), Fort Payne (10-3), Hueytown (9-4), Chelsea (6-5), Athens (8-3), Helena (6-4).

