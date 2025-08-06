Bucs, Jags appear in top 5 of preseason poll

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover's Jeremiah Tabb. Photo by Barry Stephenson.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its annual preseason high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover and Spain Park will enter the 2025 season as top-five teams in their respective classes. Hoover comes in at No. 3 in Class 7A, while Spain Park will start the year at No. 4 in 6A.

Both teams kick off their seasons Aug. 22. The Bucs host IMG Academy out of Florida in a game televised nationally by ESPN2, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Spain Park travels to Sparkman the same night.

Here are the full Class 6A and 7A rankings:

CLASS 7A

2024 champion: Thompson

1. Thompson (16); 11-3

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 10-3

3. Hoover; 10-3

4. Auburn (1); 10-1

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-3

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-2

7. Vestavia Hills; 6-6

8. Opelika; 9-3

9. Enterprise; 8-5

10. Dothan; 5-5

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (6-5), Carver-Montgomery (6-3), Austin (9-2), Oak Mountain (4-6).

CLASS 6A

2024 champion: Parker

1. Parker (9); 14-1

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 9-3

3. Saraland (2); 13-1

4. Spain Park; 12-1

5. Pike Road (1); 10-4

6. Oxford; 13-1

7. Mountain Brook; 8-4

8. Muscle Shoals; 9-3

9. Hartselle; 9-3

10. Spanish Fort; 9-3

Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (5-6), Gadsden City (6-4), Homewood (9-3), Russell Co. (9-3), St. Paul's (9-3), Fort Payne (10-3), Hueytown (9-4), Chelsea (6-5), Athens (8-3), Helena (6-4).

The 2025 preseason of the award-winning Under the Lights magazine will be out soon. To have one delivered to your home, click this link.