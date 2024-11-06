No change for Bucs, Jags in final poll

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Spain Park Head coach Tim Vakakes talks to his office during a time out at a game between Gardendale and Spain Park High Schools on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Driver Stadium in Gardendale, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover and Spain Park remained in the same spot in the polls this week. Hoover is No. 2 in Class 7A for the third straight week, while Spain Park is No. 4 in 6A once again. This is the final poll of the season, as the state playoffs begin this week.

Hoover hosts Fairhope on Thursday and Spain Park plays at home against McGill-Toolen on Friday in the opening round of the playoffs.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 9-0

2. Hoover; 8-2

3. Mary Montgomery; 9-1

4. Central-Phenix City; 7-2

5. Thompson; 7-3

6. Opelika; 8-2

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2

8. Baker; 8-2

9. Austin; 9-1

10. Carver-Montgomery; 6-3

Others receiving votes: Daphne (7-3), Enterprise (6-4), Vestavia Hills (5-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 9-0

2. Parker (2); 9-1

3. Oxford; 10-0

4. Spain Park; 10-0

5. Mountain Brook; 7-3

6. Clay-Chalkville; 8-2

7. Homewood; 8-2

8. Muscle Shoals; 7-2

9. Spanish Fort; 8-2

10. Hartselle; 8-2

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (8-2), St. Paul's (8-2), Helena (6-3), Russell Co. (8-2), Athens (8-2), Hueytown (7-3).

