Bucs, Jags remain in same spot in final ASWA poll

by

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Hoover remained at No. 9 in the Class 7A poll for the second straight week in the final poll of the season. 

Spain Park is at No. 8 in 6A for the third straight week.

The state playoffs begin this week, with Hoover traveling to Central-Phenix City and Spain Park hosting McAdory.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (17); 9-1; 213

2. Vestavia Hills; 8-2; 152

3. Thompson (1); 7-3; 141

4. Auburn; 8-2; 122

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 103

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-1; 87

7. Baker; 8-2; 75

8. Daphne; 8-2; 57

9. Hoover; 6-4; 53

10. Opelika; 7-3; 20

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (7-3) 2, Carver-Montgomery (5-4) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 10-0; 212

2. Saraland (1); 9-0; 163

3. Muscle Shoals; 9-0; 145

4. Benjamin Russell; 9-1; 120

5. Homewood; 9-1; 101

6. Hartselle; 9-1; 82

7. Pike Road; 8-2; 71

8. Spain Park; 8-2; 51

9. Parker; 7-3; 46

10. Fort Payne; 9-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (9-1) 9, Bessemer City (8-1) 2.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

