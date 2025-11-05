Bucs, Jags remain in same spot in final ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover kickers Grant Morrison (90) and Witchy Steele (91) celebrate before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Fri, Oct. 24, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Hoover remained at No. 9 in the Class 7A poll for the second straight week in the final poll of the season.

Spain Park is at No. 8 in 6A for the third straight week.

The state playoffs begin this week, with Hoover traveling to Central-Phenix City and Spain Park hosting McAdory.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (17); 9-1; 213

2. Vestavia Hills; 8-2; 152

3. Thompson (1); 7-3; 141

4. Auburn; 8-2; 122

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 103

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-1; 87

7. Baker; 8-2; 75

8. Daphne; 8-2; 57

9. Hoover; 6-4; 53

10. Opelika; 7-3; 20

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (7-3) 2, Carver-Montgomery (5-4) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 10-0; 212

2. Saraland (1); 9-0; 163

3. Muscle Shoals; 9-0; 145

4. Benjamin Russell; 9-1; 120

5. Homewood; 9-1; 101

6. Hartselle; 9-1; 82

7. Pike Road; 8-2; 71

8. Spain Park; 8-2; 51

9. Parker; 7-3; 46

10. Fort Payne; 9-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (9-1) 9, Bessemer City (8-1) 2.

