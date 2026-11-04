Jags finish No. 8 in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's head coach Tim Vakakes speaks with his team after their defeat against Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school football poll of the season Wednesday morning.

Spain Park moved up to No. 8 in Class 6A, up from No. 10, after a 48-21 win over James Clemens last week.

The Jaguars, now 6-4, travel to Buckhorn in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Prattville (19); 10-0; 228

2. Thompson; 8-1; 170

3. Central-Phenix City; 9-1; 153

4. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 128

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4; 87

6. Auburn; 7-3; 83

7. Fairhope; 8-2; 75

8. Spain Park; 6-4; 63

9. Sparkman; 8-2; 42

10. James Clemens; 8-2; 30

Others receiving votes: Daphne (7-3) 10, Opelika (4-5) 8, Carver-Montgomery (6-4) 6.