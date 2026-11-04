Jags finish No. 8 in ASWA poll

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school football poll of the season Wednesday morning.

Spain Park moved up to No. 8 in Class 6A, up from No. 10, after a 48-21 win over James Clemens last week.

The Jaguars, now 6-4, travel to Buckhorn in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Prattville (19); 10-0; 228

2. Thompson; 8-1; 170

3. Central-Phenix City; 9-1; 153

4. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 128

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4; 87

6. Auburn; 7-3; 83

7. Fairhope; 8-2; 75

8. Spain Park; 6-4; 63

9. Sparkman; 8-2; 42

10. James Clemens; 8-2; 30

Others receiving votes: Daphne (7-3) 10, Opelika (4-5) 8, Carver-Montgomery (6-4) 6.