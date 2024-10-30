Bucs, Jags stay steady in polls

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover head coach Chip English during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Hoover Met.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover and Spain Park remained in the same spot in the polls this week. Hoover is No. 2 in Class 7A for the second straight week, while Spain Park is No. 4 in 6A once again.

This week, Hoover takes an open date before the playoffs. Spain Park wraps up the regular season with a trip to Gardendale.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 9-0

2. Hoover; 8-2

3. Mary Montgomery; 9-1

4. Central-Phenix City; 7-2

5. Thompson; 7-3

6. Austin; 9-0

7. Opelika; 8-2

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2

9. Baker; 7-2

10. Carver-Montgomery; 6-3

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (6-3), Daphne (7-3).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 9-0

2. Parker (2); 9-1

3. Oxford; 9-0

4. Spain Park; 9-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 8-1

6. Mountain Brook; 7-3

7. Homewood; 7-2

8. St. Paul's; 8-1

9. Muscle Shoals; 6-2

10. Hartselle; 7-2

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (7-2), Fort Payne (7-2), Helena (6-3), Russell Co. (7-2), Southside-Gadsden (6-3).

