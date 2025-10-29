Jags remain No. 8, Bucs drop in ASWA poll

× Expand Todd Lester Spain Park OL Jackson Bryant (75) and Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remained at No. 8 in Class 6A following a shutout win over Chilton County. The Jags cap off the regular season this Thursday against Gardendale.

Hoover dropped to No. 9 in 7A after a loss to Vestavia Hills. The Bucs take their open date this week ahead of the playoffs.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 9-1; 216

2. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 147

3. Thompson; 7-3; 133

4. Auburn; 8-2; 130

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 104

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-1; 88

7. Baker; 7-2; 74

8. Daphne; 8-2; 55

9. Hoover; 6-4; 54

10. Opelika; 7-3; 18

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (7-3) 6, Austin (6-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 10-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 9-0; 162

3. Muscle Shoals; 8-0; 145

4. Benjamin Russell; 8-1; 120

5. Homewood; 8-1; 100

6. Hartselle; 8-1; 80

7. Pike Road; 7-2; 74

8. Spain Park; 7-2; 50

9. Parker; 7-3; 44

10. Fort Payne; 8-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (8-1) 12, Bessemer City (7-1) 2.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage this fall.