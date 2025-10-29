Jags remain No. 8, Bucs drop in ASWA poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remained at No. 8 in Class 6A following a shutout win over Chilton County. The Jags cap off the regular season this Thursday against Gardendale. 

Hoover dropped to No. 9 in 7A after a loss to Vestavia Hills. The Bucs take their open date this week ahead of the playoffs.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 9-1; 216

2. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 147

3. Thompson; 7-3; 133

4. Auburn; 8-2; 130

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 104

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-1; 88

7. Baker; 7-2; 74

8. Daphne; 8-2; 55

9. Hoover; 6-4; 54

10. Opelika; 7-3; 18

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (7-3) 6, Austin (6-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 10-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 9-0; 162

3. Muscle Shoals; 8-0; 145

4. Benjamin Russell; 8-1; 120

5. Homewood; 8-1; 100

6. Hartselle; 8-1; 80

7. Pike Road; 7-2; 74

8. Spain Park; 7-2; 50

9. Parker; 7-3; 44

10. Fort Payne; 8-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (8-1) 12, Bessemer City (7-1) 2.

