Jags at No. 10 in ASWA poll

× Expand Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (10) throws a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park dropped to No. 10 in Class 6A, down from No. 8, after a 42-28 loss to Hewitt-Trussville last week.

The Jaguars, now 5-4, host James Clemens this week. They will travel to Buckhorn in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Prattville (19); 9-0; 228

2. Thompson; 8-1; 169

3. Central-Phenix City; 8-1; 153

4. Auburn; 7-2; 121

5. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 113

6. James Clemens; 8-1; 100

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-4; 70

8. Fairhope; 7-2; 42

9. Sparkman; 8-2; 35

10. Spain Park; 5-4; 27

Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-4) 11, Daphne (6-3) 9, Carver-Montgomery (5-4) 4, Enterprise (6-3) 1.