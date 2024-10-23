Bucs jump to No. 2, Jags stay at No. 4

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover jumped three spots to No. 2 in Class 7A after a 27-26 overtime win over Thompson to clinch the Class 7A, Region 3 title. Spain Park remains at No. 4 in 6A following a dominant win against Calera.

This week, Hoover hosts Vestavia Hills in a rivalry contest, while Spain Park wraps up region play at Chilton County.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 8-0

2. Hoover; 7-2

3. Opelika; 8-1

4. Mary Montgomery; 8-1

5. Central-Phenix City; 6-2

6. Austin; 8-0

7. Thompson; 6-3

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2

9. Baker; 6-2

10. Enterprise; 5-3

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Vestavia Hills (4-4), Daphne (6-3).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 8-0

2. Parker (2); 8-1

3. Oxford; 8-0

4. Spain Park; 8-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 7-1

6. Hartselle; 7-1

7. Spanish Fort; 7-1

8. Mountain Brook; 6-3

9. Homewood; 6-2

10. St. Paul's; 7-1

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (5-2), Fort Payne (6-2), Helena (5-3), Russell Co. (6-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-3).

