Bucs jump to No. 2, Jags stay at No. 4

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hoover CB Donnell Williams (26) grabs for the punt during the Hoover vs Thompson game at Warrior Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover jumped three spots to No. 2 in Class 7A after a 27-26 overtime win over Thompson to clinch the Class 7A, Region 3 title. Spain Park remains at No. 4 in 6A following a dominant win against Calera.

This week, Hoover hosts Vestavia Hills in a rivalry contest, while Spain Park wraps up region play at Chilton County.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 8-0

2. Hoover; 7-2

3. Opelika; 8-1

4. Mary Montgomery; 8-1

5. Central-Phenix City; 6-2

6. Austin; 8-0

7. Thompson; 6-3

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2

9. Baker; 6-2

10. Enterprise; 5-3

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Vestavia Hills (4-4), Daphne (6-3).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 8-0

2. Parker (2); 8-1

3. Oxford; 8-0

4. Spain Park; 8-0

5. Clay-Chalkville; 7-1

6. Hartselle; 7-1

7. Spanish Fort; 7-1

8. Mountain Brook; 6-3

9. Homewood; 6-2

10. St. Paul's; 7-1

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (5-2), Fort Payne (6-2), Helena (5-3), Russell Co. (6-2), Southside-Gadsden (5-3).

