Bucs, Jags move up in ASWA poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

After dropping out of the Class 7A poll a few weeks back, Hoover has now risen to No. 5 after a last-second win over rival Thompson last week. The Bucs rose three spots from last week's poll. In 6A, Spain Park won its fourth straight game and jumped up a spot to No. 8

This Friday, Hoover plays at rival Vestavia Hills, while Spain Park plays host to Chilton County.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 8-1; 216

2. Vestavia Hills; 6-2; 144

3. Auburn; 7-2; 121

4. Thompson; 6-3; 117

5. Hoover; 6-3; 100

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2; 99

7. Mary Montgomery; 8-1; 86

8. Baker; 6-2; 52

9. Daphne; 7-2; 37

10. Fairhope; 7-2; 33

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (5-3) 9, Opelika (6-3) 8, Prattville (5-3) 3, Dothan (5-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 9-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 8-0; 163

3. Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 132

4. Hartselle; 8-0; 125

5. Benjamin Russell; 7-1; 110

6. Homewood; 7-1; 83

7. Pike Road; 7-2; 72

8. Spain Park; 6-2; 46

9. Parker; 6-3; 43

10. Fort Payne; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (7-1) 13, Theodore (6-2) 8, McAdory (6-1) 2, Bessemer City (6-1) 1.

