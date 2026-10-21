Jags rise in ASWA poll after Hoover win

× Expand Spain Park quarterback Nash Davis (10) throws a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover remains among the teams receiving votes in Class 6A after a 36-29 loss to Spain Park last week. The Bucs, now 3-6, travel to Tuscaloosa County this week.

Spain Park moved up to No. 8, up from No. 10, and the Jaguars, now 5-3, travel to Hewitt-Trussville this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Prattville (20); 8-0; 240

2. Thompson; 7-1; 174

3. Central-Phenix City; 7-1; 160

4. Vestavia Hills; 7-1; 145

5. Auburn; 6-2; 116

6. James Clemens; 7-1; 91

7. Opelika; 4-3; 61

8. Spain Park; 5-3; 50

9. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-4; 35

10. Daphne; 6-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (6-2) 17, Sparkman (7-2) 11, Fairhope (6-2) 5, Hoover (3-6) 1.