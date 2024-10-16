Bucs rise a spot, Jags remain steady in rankings

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Chelsea and Spain Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover rose a spot to No. 5 in the Class 7A rankings for the second straight week, following a 50-point win over Tuscaloosa County last week. Spain Park remained at No. 4 in 6A after beating Chelsea 31-3 to stay unbeaten.

This week, Hoover heads to Thompson in a de facto Region 3 title game. Spain Park can clinch the region title with a win over Calera.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 7-0

2. Central-Phenix City; 6-1

3. Thompson; 6-2

4. Mary Montgomery; 7-1

5. Hoover; 6-2

6. Austin; 7-0

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2

8. Opelika; 7-1

9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-2

10. Baker; 6-1

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3), Vestavia Hills (3-4).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (14); 7-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 7-0

3. Parker (1); 7-1

4. Spain Park; 7-0

5. Oxford; 7-0

6. Homewood; 6-1

7. Hartselle; 6-1

8. Spanish Fort; 7-1

9. Mountain Brook; 5-3

10. Muscle Shoals; 5-2

Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (5-2), Fort Payne (5-2), Russell Co. (6-1), St. Paul's (6-1), Chelsea (6-1).

