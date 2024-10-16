Bucs rise a spot, Jags remain steady in rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover rose a spot to No. 5 in the Class 7A rankings for the second straight week, following a 50-point win over Tuscaloosa County last week. Spain Park remained at No. 4 in 6A after beating Chelsea 31-3 to stay unbeaten.

This week, Hoover heads to Thompson in a de facto Region 3 title game. Spain Park can clinch the region title with a win over Calera.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 7-0

2. Central-Phenix City; 6-1

3. Thompson; 6-2

4. Mary Montgomery; 7-1

5. Hoover; 6-2

6. Austin; 7-0

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2

8. Opelika; 7-1

9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-2

10. Baker; 6-1

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3), Vestavia Hills (3-4).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (14); 7-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 7-0

3. Parker (1); 7-1

4. Spain Park; 7-0

5. Oxford; 7-0

6. Homewood; 6-1

7. Hartselle; 6-1

8. Spanish Fort; 7-1

9. Mountain Brook; 5-3

10. Muscle Shoals; 5-2

Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (5-2), Fort Payne (5-2), Russell Co. (6-1), St. Paul's (6-1), Chelsea (6-1).

