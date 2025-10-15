Bucs move up, Jags stay in same spot in ASWA poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Hoover moved up a couple spots in Class 7A following the Bucs' fourth straight win. Spain Park stayed at No. 9 in 6A after its third consecutive win.

This week, Hoover hosts Thompson, while Spain Park plays at Calera. 

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (9); 7-1; 189

2. Thompson (8); 6-2; 183

3. Mary Montgomery (1); 8-0; 148

4. Vestavia Hills; 5-2; 111

5. Auburn; 6-2; 96

6. Daphne; 7-1; 89

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 69

8. Hoover; 5-3; 50

9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-2; 40

10. Opelika; 6-2; 32

Others receiving votes: Austin (5-2) 6, Baker (5-2) 5, Huntsville (5-2) 4, Dothan (4-3) 2, Fairhope (6-2) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 8-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 7-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 126

4. Hartselle; 7-0; 117

5. Parker; 6-2; 115

6. Benjamin Russell; 6-1; 99

7. Russell Co.; 7-0; 64

8. Pike Road; 6-2; 48

9. Spain Park; 5-2; 40

10. Homewood; 6-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (6-1) 7, McAdory (5-1) 3, Jasper (6-1) 2, Theodore (5-2) 1.

