Bucs move up, Jags stay in same spot in ASWA poll

× Expand Spain Park quarter back Brock Bradley (5) makes a circus pass during a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Hoover moved up a couple spots in Class 7A following the Bucs' fourth straight win. Spain Park stayed at No. 9 in 6A after its third consecutive win.

This week, Hoover hosts Thompson, while Spain Park plays at Calera.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (9); 7-1; 189

2. Thompson (8); 6-2; 183

3. Mary Montgomery (1); 8-0; 148

4. Vestavia Hills; 5-2; 111

5. Auburn; 6-2; 96

6. Daphne; 7-1; 89

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 69

8. Hoover; 5-3; 50

9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-2; 40

10. Opelika; 6-2; 32

Others receiving votes: Austin (5-2) 6, Baker (5-2) 5, Huntsville (5-2) 4, Dothan (4-3) 2, Fairhope (6-2) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 8-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 7-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 126

4. Hartselle; 7-0; 117

5. Parker; 6-2; 115

6. Benjamin Russell; 6-1; 99

7. Russell Co.; 7-0; 64

8. Pike Road; 6-2; 48

9. Spain Park; 5-2; 40

10. Homewood; 6-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (6-1) 7, McAdory (5-1) 3, Jasper (6-1) 2, Theodore (5-2) 1.

