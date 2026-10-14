Jags back into ASWA top 10

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Garrett Hoffman (50) kicks the ball during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park moved back into the top 10 at No. 10 after a 67-0 win over Tuscaloosa County. The Jaguars are now 4-3 on the year.

Hoover remains among the teams receiving votes in Class 6A after a 6-3 loss to Vestavia Hills last week. The Bucs are no 3-5.

Spain Park plays at Hoover this week in the renewal of the city rivalry.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 7-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 6-1; 171

3. Prattville; 7-0; 168

4. Vestavia Hills; 6-1; 139

5. Auburn; 5-2; 99

6. Daphne; 6-1; 98

7. James Clemens; 6-1; 71

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-3; 58

9. Opelika; 3-3; 42

10. Spain Park; 4-3; 25

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (5-2) 14, Fairhope (5-2) 6, Sparkman (6-2) 5, Carver-Montgomery (4-3) 2, Hoover (3-5) 2.