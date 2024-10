Bucs rise, Jags fall in rankings

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover head coach Trey English during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover rose a spot to No. 6 in Class 7A after a win over Oak Mountain last week. Spain Park dropped a spot to No. 4 in 6A after taking an open date.

This week, Spain Park hosts Chelsea on Thursday night in a matchup of 6-0 teams. Hoover travels to Tuscaloosa County on Friday night.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 6-0

2. Central-Phenix City; 5-1

3. Thompson; 5-2

4. Mary Montgomery; 6-1

5. Enterprise; 4-2

6. Hoover; 5-2

7. Carver-Montgomery; 5-1

8. Austin; 6-0

9. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2

10. Baker; 5-1

Others receiving votes: Opelika (6-1), James Clemens (5-1), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-3), Vestavia Hills (2-4).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (14); 6-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 6-0

3. Parker (1); 6-1

4. Spain Park; 6-0

5. Oxford; 7-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 5-1

7. Gadsden City; 5-1

8. Homewood; 6-1

9. Hartselle; 5-1

10. Chelsea; 6-0

Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (4-3), St. Paul's (6-0), Russell Co. (6-1), Spanish Fort (6-1).

