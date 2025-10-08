Bucs, Jags hold steady in ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover defensive end Justyn Hartley (0) scores a touchdown after a fumble recovery during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Hoover and Spain Park remained in the same places this week, as the Bucs are No. 10 in the Class 7A poll, while Spain Park stays at No. 9 in 6A after winning last week.

This week, Hoover hosts Tuscaloosa County on Thursday night and Spain Park plays at Chelsea on Friday.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (9); 6-1; 189

2. Thompson (8); 5-2; 179

3. Mary Montgomery (1); 7-0; 142

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-1; 129

5. Opelika; 6-1; 89

6. Vestavia Hills; 4-2; 83

7. Carver-Montgomery; 5-1; 72

8. Auburn; 5-2; 54

9. Daphne; 6-1; 49

10. Hoover; 4-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-1) 10, Dothan (3-3) 2, Baker (4-2) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-2) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 7-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 6-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 6-0; 124

4. Hartselle; 6-0; 117

5. Parker; 5-2; 115

6. Benjamin Russell; 6-1; 97

7. Russell Co.; 7-0; 63

8. Pike Road; 5-2; 49

9. Spain Park; 4-2; 41

10. Homewood; 6-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Jasper (6-0) 12, McAdory (5-0) 8, St. Paul's (5-1) 2.

