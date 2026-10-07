Jags, Bucs drop out of ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's head coach Tim Vakakes speaks with his team after their defeat against Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover fell out of the Class 6A top 10, down from No. 9 a week ago, after a 31-14 loss to Thompson. The Bucs, now 3-4, travel to Vestavia Hills this week.

Spain Park also fell out of the top 10, down from No. 10, after a 35-28 loss to Prattville, and the Jaguars host Tuscaloosa County this week. Both teams are among those receiving votes.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 6-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 5-1; 174

3. Prattville; 6-0; 165

4. Vestavia Hills; 5-1; 139

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-2; 95

6. Daphne; 5-1; 94

7. Auburn; 4-2; 84

8. James Clemens; 5-1; 33

9. Opelika; 2-3; 29

10. Fairhope; 5-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Spain Park (3-3) 23, Hoover (3-4) 16, Sparkman (6-1) 13, Enterprise (5-2) 6, Carver-Montgomery (4-3) 2.