Jags remain No. 3 in 6A, Bucs drop to No. 7 in 7A

× Expand Photo by Zach Irvine Spain Park backfield during a football game between Spain Park and James Clemens on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Madison City Schools Stadium.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remains No. 3 in Class 6A after improving to 5-0, while Hoover dropped to No. 7 in 7A after a tight loss to Parker.

This week, Spain Park travels to Pelham and Hoover hosts Oak Mountain, as both teams return to region play.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 5-0

2. Auburn; 5-0

3. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0

4. Thompson; 4-2

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-1

6. Mary Montgomery; 5-1

7. Hoover; 4-2

8. Austin; 5-0

9. Enterprise; 3-2

10. Baker; 4-1

Others receiving votes: Dothan (2-3), Opelika (5-1), James Clemens (4-1), Prattville (4-1), Vestavia Hills (1-4).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (12); 5-0

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 5-0

3. Spain Park; 5-0

4. Parker (1); 5-1

5. Oxford; 6-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1

7. Gadsden City; 4-1

8. Mountain Brook; 4-2

9. Hartselle; 4-1

10. Homewood; 5-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (5-0), Athens (5-0), St. Paul's (5-0), Gulf Shores (2-3), Russell Co. (5-1), Spanish Fort (5-1).

