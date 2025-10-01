Bucs re-enter top 10, Jags rise in ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover players take the field for the coin toss during a game between Hoover and Parker High School on Friday, Sept 26, 2025, at Parker High School. Photo by Zach Irvine.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Hoover is back in the top 10, as the No. 10 team in Class 7A, after the Bucs held onto beat Parker, which slipped to No. 5 in 6A this week.

Spain Park dominated a 7A team, James Clemens, and rose a spot to No. 9 in Class 6A.

This week, Hoover travels to Oak Mountain, while Spain Park hosts Pelham.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Hewitt-Trussville (13); 6-0; 201

2. Central-Phenix City (3); 5-1; 150

3. Thompson (2); 4-2; 141

4. Mary Montgomery; 6-0; 139

5. Auburn; 5-1; 110

6. Opelika; 5-1; 80

7. Vestavia Hills; 3-2; 70

8. Carver-Montgomery; 4-1; 54

9. Daphne; 5-1; 42

10. Hoover; 3-3; 17

Others receiving votes: Austin (4-1) 11, Fairhope (5-1) 9, Dothan (3-2) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (17); 6-0; 213

2. Saraland (1); 5-0; 161

3. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 125

4. Hartselle; 5-0; 116

5. Parker; 4-2; 112

6. Benjamin Russell; 5-1; 99

7. Russell Co.; 6-0; 62

8. Pike Road; 4-2; 42

9. Spain Park; 3-2; 37

10. Homewood; 5-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Jasper (6-0) 15, Mountain Brook (4-2) 12, McAdory (4-0) 5, Stanhope Elmore (4-1) 3, St. Paul's (4-1) 2, Pell City (4-1) 1.

