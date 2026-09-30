Bucs, Jags still ranked in ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover safety DJ Waluyn (1) makes a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Knoxville Catholic High School on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover dropped to No. 9 in Class 6A, down from No. 7 a week ago, after a 20-17 loss to Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) on a touchdown as time expired. The Bucs, now 3-3, host Thompson this week.

Spain Park held at No. 10 after an open date, and the Jaguars travel to Prattville this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 5-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 4-1; 173

3. Prattville; 5-0; 167

4. Vestavia Hills; 4-1; 140

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 97

6. Daphne; 4-1; 90

7. Auburn; 3-2; 74

8. Opelika; 2-2; 43

9. Hoover; 3-3; 38

10. Spain Park; 3-2; 37

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (4-1) 21, Fairhope (4-1) 14, Sparkman (5-1) 3, Enterprise (4-2) 2, Carver-Montgomery (3-3) 1.