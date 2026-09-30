Bucs, Jags still ranked in ASWA poll

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover dropped to No. 9 in Class 6A, down from No. 7 a week ago, after a 20-17 loss to Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) on a touchdown as time expired. The Bucs, now 3-3, host Thompson this week.

Spain Park held at No. 10 after an open date, and the Jaguars travel to Prattville this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 5-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 4-1; 173

3. Prattville; 5-0; 167

4. Vestavia Hills; 4-1; 140

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 97

6. Daphne; 4-1; 90

7. Auburn; 3-2; 74

8. Opelika; 2-2; 43

9. Hoover; 3-3; 38

10. Spain Park; 3-2; 37

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (4-1) 21, Fairhope (4-1) 14, Sparkman (5-1) 3, Enterprise (4-2) 2, Carver-Montgomery (3-3) 1.