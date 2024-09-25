Jags rise to No. 3 in 6A, Bucs stay at No. 5 in 7A

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park rises a spot to No. 3 in Class 6A after improving to 4-0, while Hoover remains at No. 5 in 7A after beating Prattville.

This week, Hoover hosts Parker and Spain Park travels to James Clemens.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 5-0

2. Auburn; 5-0

3. Thompson; 4-1

4. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0

5. Hoover; 4-1

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1

7. Mary Montgomery; 4-1

8. Austin; 4-0

9. Enterprise; 3-2

10. James Clemens; 4-0

Others receiving votes: Dothan (2-3), Baker (4-1), Vestavia Hills (1-4), Prattville (4-1).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 5-0

2. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

3. Spain Park; 4-0

4. Parker (2); 4-1

5. Oxford; 5-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1

7. Homewood; 5-0

8. Gadsden City; 3-1

9. Hartselle; 3-1

10. Mountain Brook; 3-2

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (4-0), Athens (4-0), Gulf Shores (2-3), St. Paul's (4-0), Pike Road (3-2), McAdory (3-1), Russell Co. (4-1).

