Jags rise to No. 3 in 6A, Bucs stay at No. 5 in 7A

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Mitchell Frazer (7) attempts to catch a pass during a game between Benjamin Russell and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Spain Park rises a spot to No. 3 in Class 6A after improving to 4-0, while Hoover remains at No. 5 in 7A after beating Prattville.

This week, Hoover hosts Parker and Spain Park travels to James Clemens.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 5-0

2. Auburn; 5-0

3. Thompson; 4-1

4. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0

5. Hoover; 4-1

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1

7. Mary Montgomery; 4-1

8. Austin; 4-0

9. Enterprise; 3-2

10. James Clemens; 4-0

Others receiving votes: Dothan (2-3), Baker (4-1), Vestavia Hills (1-4), Prattville (4-1).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (16); 5-0

2. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

3. Spain Park; 4-0

4. Parker (2); 4-1

5. Oxford; 5-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1

7. Homewood; 5-0

8. Gadsden City; 3-1

9. Hartselle; 3-1

10. Mountain Brook; 3-2

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (4-0), Athens (4-0), Gulf Shores (2-3), St. Paul's (4-0), Pike Road (3-2), McAdory (3-1), Russell Co. (4-1).

