Jags drop in ASWA poll; Bucs receiving votes

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) fights for yardage during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park fell to No. 10 in the 6A poll following a one-point loss to Benjamin Russell last week. Hoover rallied to defeat Prattville and is narrowly outside the 7A top 10.

This week, Hoover heads to Parker to take on the No. 3 team in 6A. Spain Park hosts James Clemens.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (12); 5-0; 198

2. Thompson (6); 4-1; 178

3. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-0; 144

4. Mary Montgomery; 5-0; 127

5. Auburn; 4-1; 106

6. Opelika; 4-1; 78

7. Vestavia Hills; 3-2; 70

8. Carver-Montgomery; 4-1; 54

9. Daphne; 4-1; 31

10. Bob Jones; 4-1; 9

Others receiving votes: Hoover (2-3) 8, Austin (4-1) 7, Fairhope (4-1) 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-2) 6, Dothan (3-2) 4.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (15); 5-0; 207

2. Saraland (3); 5-0; 163

3. Parker; 4-1; 133

4. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 115

5. Hartselle; 4-0; 105

6. Benjamin Russell; 4-1; 78

7. Pike Road; 4-1; 75

8. Homewood; 5-0; 65

9. Russell Co.; 5-0; 37

10. Spain Park; 2-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Jasper (5-0) 7, McAdory (4-0) 7, Theodore (4-1) 4, Minor (4-0) 2, Mountain Brook (3-2) 1, Pell City (4-1) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage this fall.