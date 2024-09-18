Jags stay No. 4 in 6A, Bucs rise to No. 5 in 7A

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the fourth week of games, Spain Park remains as the No. 4 team in Class 6A, while Hoover rises two more spots this week to No. 5 in 7A.

This week, Hoover hosts Prattville in a region contest, while Spain Park also hosts Benjamin Russell.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 4-0

2. Auburn; 4-0

3. Thompson; 3-1

4. Carver-Montgomery; 4-0

5. Hoover; 3-1

6. Enterprise; 3-1

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1

8. Mary Montgomery; 3-1

9. Austin; 3-0

10. Dothan; 2-2

Others receiving votes: Prattville (4-0), James Clemens (3-0), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-2), Vestavia Hills (1-3).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 4-0

2. Parker (5); 4-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

4. Spain Park; 3-0

5. Oxford; 4-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 3-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 3-1

9. Homewood; 4-0

10. Hartselle; 2-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (3-0), Athens (3-0), Bessemer City (4-0), Gulf Shores (1-3), Pike Road (2-2), Helena (2-1), Spanish Fort (3-1), St. Paul's (3-0), Minor (3-0).

