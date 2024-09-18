Jags stay No. 4 in 6A, Bucs rise to No. 5 in 7A

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Corey Barber (17) runs with the football during a game between Spain Park and Helena on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Husky Stadium in Helena, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the fourth week of games, Spain Park remains as the No. 4 team in Class 6A, while Hoover rises two more spots this week to No. 5 in 7A.

This week, Hoover hosts Prattville in a region contest, while Spain Park also hosts Benjamin Russell.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 4-0

2. Auburn; 4-0

3. Thompson; 3-1

4. Carver-Montgomery; 4-0

5. Hoover; 3-1

6. Enterprise; 3-1

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1

8. Mary Montgomery; 3-1

9. Austin; 3-0

10. Dothan; 2-2

Others receiving votes: Prattville (4-0), James Clemens (3-0), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-2), Vestavia Hills (1-3).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 4-0

2. Parker (5); 4-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0

4. Spain Park; 3-0

5. Oxford; 4-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 3-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 3-1

9. Homewood; 4-0

10. Hartselle; 2-1

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (3-0), Athens (3-0), Bessemer City (4-0), Gulf Shores (1-3), Pike Road (2-2), Helena (2-1), Spanish Fort (3-1), St. Paul's (3-0), Minor (3-0).

