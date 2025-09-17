Jags stay at No. 6 in ASWA poll

× Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park players take the field during a game between Spain Park vs Helena on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remained at No. 6 in the Class 6A poll after soundly defeating Helena 38-14. The five teams ahead of them all won as well. Hoover, on the other hand, dropped out of the 7A poll into the receiving votes category after a second straight loss.

This week, Hoover travels to Prattville and Spain Park heads to Benjamin Russell.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (13); 4-0; 201

2. Thompson (5); 3-1; 173

3. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-0; 144

4. Mary Montgomery; 4-0; 120

5. Vestavia Hills; 3-1; 107

6. Auburn; 3-1; 92

7. Opelika; 3-1; 61

8. Bob Jones; 4-0; 41

9. Dothan; 3-1; 27

10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Hoover (1-3) 15, Carver-Montgomery (3-1) 11, Daphne (3-1) 6, Baker (3-1) 4, Prattville (3-1) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (11); 4-0; 193

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 4-0; 179

3. Saraland (1); 4-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 110

5. Hartselle; 3-0; 94

6. Spain Park; 2-1; 80

7. Pike Road; 3-1; 72

8. Homewood; 4-0; 61

9. Benjamin Russell; 3-1; 46

10. Russell Co.; 4-0; 25

Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (3-0) 6, McAdory (3-0) 5, Bessemer City (4-0) 2, Theodore (3-1) 2, Jasper (4-0) 1, Mountain Brook (2-2) 1, Oxford (2-2) 1, Pell City (3-1) 1.

