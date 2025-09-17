Jags stay at No. 6 in ASWA poll

by

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park remained at No. 6 in the Class 6A poll after soundly defeating Helena 38-14. The five teams ahead of them all won as well. Hoover, on the other hand, dropped out of the 7A poll into the receiving votes category after a second straight loss.

This week, Hoover travels to Prattville and Spain Park heads to Benjamin Russell.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (13); 4-0; 201

2. Thompson (5); 3-1; 173

3. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-0; 144

4. Mary Montgomery; 4-0; 120

5. Vestavia Hills; 3-1; 107

6. Auburn; 3-1; 92

7. Opelika; 3-1; 61

8. Bob Jones; 4-0; 41

9. Dothan; 3-1; 27

10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Hoover (1-3) 15, Carver-Montgomery (3-1) 11, Daphne (3-1) 6, Baker (3-1) 4, Prattville (3-1) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (11); 4-0; 193

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 4-0; 179

3. Saraland (1); 4-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 110

5. Hartselle; 3-0; 94

6. Spain Park; 2-1; 80

7. Pike Road; 3-1; 72

8. Homewood; 4-0; 61

9. Benjamin Russell; 3-1; 46

10. Russell Co.; 4-0; 25

Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (3-0) 6, McAdory (3-0) 5, Bessemer City (4-0) 2, Theodore (3-1) 2, Jasper (4-0) 1, Mountain Brook (2-2) 1, Oxford (2-2) 1, Pell City (3-1) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage this fall.