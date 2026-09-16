Bucs, Jags drop in poll

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover dropped to No. 9 in Class 6A, down from No. 8 a week ago. The Bucs fell 30-29 to Prattville last week and travel to Oak Mountain this week.

Spain Park dropped to No. 7, down from No. 6, after falling 48-14 to Thompson, and the Jaguars travel to Vestavia Hills this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 4-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 3-1; 173

3. Prattville; 4-0; 157

4. Vestavia Hills; 3-1; 134

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1; 125

6. Auburn; 3-1; 103

7. Spain Park; 3-1; 66

8. Daphne; 3-1; 52

9. Hoover; 2-2; 46

10. Opelika; 1-2; 20

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (3-1) 16, Fairhope (3-1) 5, Carver-Montgomery (2-2) 3.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season. 