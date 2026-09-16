Bucs, Jags drop in poll

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DL Wyatt Baty (5) rushes the quarterbackduring a game between Thompson and Spain Park on September 11, 2026, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Hoover dropped to No. 9 in Class 6A, down from No. 8 a week ago. The Bucs fell 30-29 to Prattville last week and travel to Oak Mountain this week.

Spain Park dropped to No. 7, down from No. 6, after falling 48-14 to Thompson, and the Jaguars travel to Vestavia Hills this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 4-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 3-1; 173

3. Prattville; 4-0; 157

4. Vestavia Hills; 3-1; 134

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1; 125

6. Auburn; 3-1; 103

7. Spain Park; 3-1; 66

8. Daphne; 3-1; 52

9. Hoover; 2-2; 46

10. Opelika; 1-2; 20

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (3-1) 16, Fairhope (3-1) 5, Carver-Montgomery (2-2) 3.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.