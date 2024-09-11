Jags stay No. 4 in 6A, Bucs rise to No. 7 in 7A

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover wide receiver Avery Crawford (3) sprints to the endzone during a game between Hoover High School and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the third week of games, Spain Park remains as the No. 4 team in Class 6A, while Hoover rises two spots to No. 7 in 7A.

This week, Hoover heads to Hewitt-Trussville for a critical Region 3 game, while Spain Park travels to Helena for a region contest as well.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 3-0

2. Enterprise; 3-0

3. Thompson; 2-1

4. Auburn; 3-0

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0

6. Carver-Montgomery; 3-0

7. Hoover; 2-1

8. Dothan; 2-1

9. Mary Montgomery; 2-1

10. Austin; 3-0

Others receiving votes: Prattville (3-0), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-1), James Clemens (2-0), Baker (3-0), Foley (3-0).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 3-0

2. Parker (5); 3-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 3-0

4. Spain Park; 2-0

5. Oxford; 3-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 2-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 2-1

9. Homewood; 3-0

10. Spanish Fort; 3-0

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-1), Chelsea (3-0), Helena (2-0), Athens (3-0), Gulf Shores (0-3), Pike Road (1-2), Bessemer City (3-0), Central-Tuscaloosa (3-0).

