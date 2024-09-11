Jags stay No. 4 in 6A, Bucs rise to No. 7 in 7A

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the third week of games, Spain Park remains as the No. 4 team in Class 6A, while Hoover rises two spots to No. 7 in 7A.

This week, Hoover heads to Hewitt-Trussville for a critical Region 3 game, while Spain Park travels to Helena for a region contest as well.

Here's the rest of the 6A and 7A polls:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 3-0

2. Enterprise; 3-0

3. Thompson; 2-1

4. Auburn; 3-0

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0

6. Carver-Montgomery; 3-0

7. Hoover; 2-1

8. Dothan; 2-1

9. Mary Montgomery; 2-1

10. Austin; 3-0

Others receiving votes: Prattville (3-0), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-1), James Clemens (2-0), Baker (3-0), Foley (3-0).

CLASS 6A

1. Saraland (13); 3-0

2. Parker (5); 3-0

3. Clay-Chalkville; 3-0

4. Spain Park; 2-0

5. Oxford; 3-0

6. Muscle Shoals; 2-1

7. Gadsden City; 2-1

8. Mountain Brook; 2-1

9. Homewood; 3-0

10. Spanish Fort; 3-0

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-1), Chelsea (3-0), Helena (2-0), Athens (3-0), Gulf Shores (0-3), Pike Road (1-2), Bessemer City (3-0), Central-Tuscaloosa (3-0).

