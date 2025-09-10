Bucs fall, Jags hold in ASWA poll

× Expand Hoover game captains wide receiver Jonah Winston (4), linebacker Trey Sanders (6), wide receiver Hunter Purdue (0), and quarterback Kaleb Freeman (7) head to midfield for the coin toss before a game between Hoover High School and Hillcrest High School on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Hoover suffered a loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa last week, falling from No. 3 to No. 8 in this week's 7A poll. Spain Park took its open date and remained at No. 6 in 6A.

This week, Hoover hosts Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park is at home against Helena.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (12); 3-0; 197

2. Thompson (6); 2-1; 178

3. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 139

4. Mary Montgomery; 3-0; 114

5. Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 83

6. Auburn; 2-1; 81

7. Dothan; 3-0; 71

8. Hoover; 1-2; 60

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 42

10. Opelika; 2-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Baker (3-0) 20, Bob Jones (3-0) 12, Enterprise (2-1) 2, Huntsville (3-0) 2, Carver-Montgomery (2-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (11); 3-0; 193

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 3-0; 179

3. Saraland (1); 3-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 105

5. Hartselle; 2-0; 90

6. Spain Park; 1-1; 81

7. Pike Road; 2-1; 74

8. Homewood; 3-0; 51

9. Mountain Brook; 2-1; 41

10. Benjamin Russell; 2-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (3-0) 19, McAdory (3-0) 5, St. Paul's (2-0) 5, Spanish Fort (2-1) 2, Bessemer City (3-0) 1.

