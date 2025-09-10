Bucs fall, Jags hold in ASWA poll

by

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Hoover suffered a loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa last week, falling from No. 3 to No. 8 in this week's 7A poll. Spain Park took its open date and remained at No. 6 in 6A.

This week, Hoover hosts Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park is at home against Helena.

The full Class 6A and 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (12); 3-0; 197

2. Thompson (6); 2-1; 178

3. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 139

4. Mary Montgomery; 3-0; 114

5. Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 83

6. Auburn; 2-1; 81

7. Dothan; 3-0; 71

8. Hoover; 1-2; 60

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 42

10. Opelika; 2-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Baker (3-0) 20, Bob Jones (3-0) 12, Enterprise (2-1) 2, Huntsville (3-0) 2, Carver-Montgomery (2-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (11); 3-0; 193

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 3-0; 179

3. Saraland (1); 3-0; 147

4. Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 105

5. Hartselle; 2-0; 90

6. Spain Park; 1-1; 81

7. Pike Road; 2-1; 74

8. Homewood; 3-0; 51

9. Mountain Brook; 2-1; 41

10. Benjamin Russell; 2-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Russell Co. (3-0) 19, McAdory (3-0) 5, St. Paul's (2-0) 5, Spanish Fort (2-1) 2, Bessemer City (3-0) 1.

Be sure to check out this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage this fall.