Jags rise, Bucs drop in rankings

× Expand Spain Park wide receiver Barrett Price (7) looks to get upfield during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Sep. 4, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning. Hoover dropped to No. 8 in Class 6A, down from No. 4 a week ago. The Bucs fell 40-24 to Hewitt-Trussville last week and host Prattville this week.

Spain Park moved up to No. 6, up from No. 7, after a 42-21 win over Oak Mountain, and the Jaguars host Thompson this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 3-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 2-1; 171

3. Prattville; 3-0; 138

4. Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 117

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 112

6. Spain Park; 3-0; 110

7. Auburn; 2-1; 105

8. Hoover; 2-1; 61

9. Opelika; 1-1; 55

10. Daphne; 2-1; 12

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (2-1) 9, Dothan (2-1) 8, James Clemens (2-1) 2.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.